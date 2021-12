Despite Halloween having passed nearly a month ago, Hammer Films certainly aren’t letting up on the scares. As one of the most iconic horror labels in Hollywood history, Hammer has birthed the careers of stars like Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing, and shepherded in a new age of fear at the movies — and now, they’re getting a bit of a facelift. Variety reports that the label has sealed a deal with the U.K.-based Network Distributing to form Hammer Studios Ltd., a partnership that will allow for the restoration of Hammer’s entire back catalog, as well as the development of new projects.

