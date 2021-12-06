Amanda Ribas vs. Michelle Waterson in the works for UFC Fight Night on March 26

UFC women’s strawweight contenders Amanda Ribas and Michelle Waterson have agreed to fight.

Ribas (11-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) and Waterson (18-9 MMA, 6-5 UFC) are expected to clash March 26 at UFC Fight Night from a location and venue yet to be determined. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the booking Monday to MMA Junkie but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion hasn’t made an official announcement. MMA Fighting was first to report the targeted booking.

While Ribas will look to build off a recent unanimous decision victory over Virna Jandiroba in October, Waterson will aim to get back in the win column and bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat to Marina Rodriguez.

Ribas is 3-1 in her most recent four bouts, whereas Waterson is 1-3. Despite the recent rough patch, Waterson’s losses only have come by decision against top-ranked contenders in Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Carla Esparza and Rodriguez. Ribas also suffered a loss to Rodriguez, who finished her by TKO at UFC 257.

Ribas and Waterson originally were supposed to fight at UFC 257, but Waterson withdrew.

With the addition, the March 26 lineup includes:

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Amanda Ribas vs. Michelle Waterson

