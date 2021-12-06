ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citing humanitarian abuses, U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

By Alana Wise
wunc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representatives to Beijing for next year's Winter Olympics, the White House announced Monday, citing the Chinese government's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity" in the Xinjiang region. "The athletes on Team USA have our full support. We will be...

