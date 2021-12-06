Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Holiday Closings

After a lengthy discussion that seemed to go around in circles the Geary USD 475 Board of Education settled on a response Monday night at the Devin Center to a City proposal to acquire the former Junction City High School site for $1 for future development of a possible future sports complex, library, natatorium project. City acquisition would occur after demolition of the old school building. The project might have retained facilities such as the football turf and running track along with the tennis courts.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO