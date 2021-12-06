ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Holiday Closings

 2 days ago
This coming Friday, December 10th, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be closing at 4:00 p.m. to host their staff...

Holiday Farmer's Market will be held in Junction City

Live Well Geary County spokesperson Susan Jagerson has announced that there will be a pop up Holiday Farmer's Market on Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at 1025 South Washington in the JC Naz parking lot. As of Tuesday 19 vendors had signed up to participate including some of the regular Farmer's Market vendors. More applications were still coming in.
Latest COVID-19 numbers are released by the Health Department

There has been an increase of active COVID-19 cases in Geary County. According to statistics released by the County Health Department on Tuesday there were 49 active cases in the county, up seven. There were 10 new confirmed positive cases and three new recoveries. Three people were hospitalized. The numbers...
BOE responds to City proposal

After a lengthy discussion that seemed to go around in circles the Geary USD 475 Board of Education settled on a response Monday night at the Devin Center to a City proposal to acquire the former Junction City High School site for $1 for future development of a possible future sports complex, library, natatorium project. City acquisition would occur after demolition of the old school building. The project might have retained facilities such as the football turf and running track along with the tennis courts.
