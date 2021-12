Click here to read the full article. Farfetch is furthering its pre-owned proposition with the acquisition of resale platform Luxclusif for an undisclosed sum. The move signals Farfetch’s desire to expand its resale capabilities by bringing them further in-house. The company is eyeing category and regional expansion under its Farfetch Second Life program (which will soon offer more than just bags) as well as technology leadership in the business-to-business resale space.More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate WFH “Farfetch has been working...

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO