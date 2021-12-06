Police investigating a vehicle fire in Greenbrier County

ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, December 3, 2021, at 9:30 p.m., the Alderson Police Department, Alderson Fire Department, Tri-County Fire Department, Alderson EMS, and Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle fire on Elmwood Ave. After the fire was extinguished, law enforcement began investigating by collecting evidence at the scene. The evidence gathered indicates the fire was arson. The investigation is ongoing and is led by PFC. D. Johnson, who is being assisted by Chief J. R. Byer, Jr. and the WV State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Anyone with any information may have seen anyone in the Elmwood Ave. area between the hours of 9:00 pm and 9:30 pm on December 3rd is asked to contact the Alderson Police Department.

Investigating Officers have started compiling a list of suspects and witnesses; they will continue to investigate this case thoroughly to compile the facts and evidence to make every attempt to see that the offender(s) is brought to justice. As always, any and all tips from the public are welcome.