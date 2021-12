Covid tests are done in several places around the Yakima valley. Often time you need to make an appointment or stand in line for a long time. Other times you can simply walk into a drug store and purchase an at-home kit for a good sum of money (almost $30 for two test kits) for the rapid test but sometimes it's the best way. The state of Washington is offering these at-home test kids for covid free for families.

