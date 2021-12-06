ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw Is Back With Another Sentimental and Sweet Post for His Youngest Daughter

By Courtney Carr
 6 days ago
Tim McGraw is a fan of using social media to shower those in his inner circle with public affections on important dates. And of course, McGraw didn't miss the chance to post in honor of his youngest daughter on her birthday. The country star took to Instagram early Monday...

Faith Hill
Diane Sawyer
Tim Mcgraw
TODAY.com

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill star in trailer for 'Yellowstone' prequel '1883'

Paramount+ has unveiled an official trailer for the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883." "1883" follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America, offering audiences a stark retelling of western expansion and a study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land, Montana.
iheart.com

Tim McGraw Calls 3 Artists To Tour With Him & Their Reactions Are Priceless

Tim McGraw just announced his tour in 2022, and the country hitmaker is bringing three artists on the road with him: Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis. McGraw took to his social media channels on Friday afternoon (December 10) to share the “fun phone calls” he made last week to Dickerson, Kay and Davis. The three of them could hardly contain their excitement to tour with the “Humble and Kind” singer. Kay’s hand flew to her mouth and she audibly gasped when McGraw said “I’m inviting you to come on tour and open shows for me,” later telling McGraw that it was a “dream come true” to tour with an artist she’s looked up to since childhood. When McGraw asked Davis, he got the response: “abso-freakin-lutely, man! …I cannot tell you what an honor this is.” Dickerson is checking a major item off his bucket list: “Honestly, like, there’s one tour that is my bucket list tour… That’s you, man. …I’m gonna make you proud. I promise!”
weisradio.com

Tim McGraw set to launch McGraw Tour 2022 next April

Tim McGraw revealed plans for a new batch of tour dates this week. His 17-stop McGraw Tour 2022 will kick off on April 29 with a show in Rogers, Arkansas. The run will take Tim to amphitheaters across North America, concluding with a Mansfield, Massachusetts show in early June. He’s bringing “Home Sweet” star Russell Dickerson along for the ride, as well as two rising performers who got their start on social media.
995qyk.com

Tim McGraw Announces Tampa Concert

Tim McGraw announces Tampa concert and 2022 is already looking to be a great year!. The country superstar will be performing at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa on Friday, May 6, 2022. Tickets for the McGraw Tour 2022 go on sale on Friday, December 17th!. Special guest, Russell...
aymag.com

Tim McGraw Coming to Walmart AMP

Tim McGraw has announced a 2022 stop at the Walmart AMP as part of his McGraw Tour 2022 and the Cox Concert Series. Russell Dickerson, a multi-platinum recording artist, will be joining the three-time Grammy Winner at the 7 p.m. show on April 29, 2022. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
wincountry.com

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill heat things up with a steamy love scene in the newest ‘1883’ teaser

A new, extended teaser for the Yellowstone prequel 1883 includes a romantic moment between co-stars and real-life husband and wife Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The clip shows Tim and Faith’s characters in a bath together, sharing a passionate kiss. Both stars appear elsewhere in the clip, too, along with other co-stars like Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
Whiskey Riff

Tim McGraw Releases New “Yellowstone Edition” Of 2001 Hit, “The Cowboy In Me”

Tim McGraw’s 2001 hit, “The Cowboy In Me” is getting a Yellowstone makeover. Written by Jeffrey Steele, Al Anderson and Craig Wiseman, “The Cowboy In Me” was released in 2001 as the third single from McGraw’s Set This Circus Down album. The song followed up “Grown Men Don’t Cry” and “Angel All The Time,” on what became a run of five straight #1 singles. Stripping the song down to more traditional roots, the new version will be featured in the […] The post Tim McGraw Releases New “Yellowstone Edition” Of 2001 Hit, “The Cowboy In Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
UPI News

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill defend family in '1883' trailer

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for 1883 Friday. The Yellowstone prequel premieres Dec. 19 on the streaming service. The show stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, ancestors to the modern day Dutton family of Yellowstone. In 1883, Shea Brennan (Sam Elliot) guides the family and a wagon party out west.
American Songwriter

Tim McGraw Reveals 2022 U.S. Tour

Tim McGraw has revealed a 2022 U.S. tour kicking off on April 29 in Rogers, Arkansas, and concluding on June 4 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Joining McGraw on tour is Russell Dickerson, along with Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis as opening acts. In early 2021, Kay covered McGraw’s “Don’t Take The Girl,” which went viral after he applauded her rendition on socials. McGraw also showed his support for rising country singer Davis, joining him for a virtual duet of his “Something Like That.”
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

