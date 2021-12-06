Tim McGraw Is Back With Another Sentimental and Sweet Post for His Youngest Daughter

Tim McGraw just announced his tour in 2022, and the country hitmaker is bringing three artists on the road with him: Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis. McGraw took to his social media channels on Friday afternoon (December 10) to share the “fun phone calls” he made last week to Dickerson, Kay and Davis. The three of them could hardly contain their excitement to tour with the “Humble and Kind” singer. Kay’s hand flew to her mouth and she audibly gasped when McGraw said “I’m inviting you to come on tour and open shows for me,” later telling McGraw that it was a “dream come true” to tour with an artist she’s looked up to since childhood. When McGraw asked Davis, he got the response: “abso-freakin-lutely, man! …I cannot tell you what an honor this is.” Dickerson is checking a major item off his bucket list: “Honestly, like, there’s one tour that is my bucket list tour… That’s you, man. …I’m gonna make you proud. I promise!”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO