ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

President Biden Has Made A Decision On The Winter Olympics

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are just two months away. But amid increasing political tensions between the United States and China, U.S. President Joe Biden has made a big decision. In a meeting with the press on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that the Biden...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Biden has effectively set a red line for Putin

President Biden’s two-hour video call on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the administration’s readout and comments from national security adviser Jake Sullivan, leaves no wiggle room in the event that Russia further invades Ukraine. In emphasizing the Biden administration’s consultation with allies and preplanning — distinct from the lack of preparation for when Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014 — Biden has effectively drawn a red line. This marks the first serious challenge to our illiberal foe in more than five years.
POTUS
OZY

Biden and Putin Face Off

Start your day smarter with a dossier on the most important world news, rounded off with a shot of intriguing and offbeat stories. Like the president, you deserve no less. Biden threatens heavy economic sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine. Saule Omarova, Biden’s pick to be a top banking regulator, drops out. Americans race to get their booster shots at record pace. And $92,000 flying cars hit the market. All this and more in today’s Presidential Daily Brief.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Half of Biden’s ambassador positions are vacant. Here’s why that matters.

As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, then-Sen. Joe Biden remarked in 2006: “We know from experience that leaving an embassy without an ambassador for an extended period of time is very bad for our interests — because it reduces the amount of access to high levels of government for the U.S. embassy.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Business Insider

Mark Meadows falsely claims Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't represent 'a real number'

Mark Meadows baselessly claimed in his memoir that Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't constitute "a real number." He parroted Trump's broad and unspecified claims that the election was rigged and stolen. Meadows repeatedly pressured state and national officials to investigate conspiracy theories after the election. Former...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Many Republican critics back Biden’s diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Republican lawmakers have spent months criticizing President Biden and his administration for not being tough enough on China, with potential 2024 presidential candidates in the Senate especially eager to position themselves as national security hawks. But even some of Biden’s harshest GOP critics found themselves praising the White House’s decision...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Winter Olympics#2024 Summer Olympics#Uyghur Muslims
AFP

Beijing warns US will 'pay the price' for Olympics diplomatic boycott

China warned on Tuesday the United States would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns. The US move -- which stopped short of preventing athletes from attending -- comes after Washington spent months wrangling over what position to take on the Games, beginning in February next year, over what it has termed China's "genocide" of the Uyghur minority. The move drew fiery opposition from Beijing, which threatened unspecified countermeasures, warning the US would "pay the price for its wrongdoing". "Stay tuned," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily press briefing.
SPORTS
The Independent

How Biden’s ‘symbolic’ Winter Olympics snub was designed to avoid China’s wrath

When then-US President George W Bush posed for a picture with the Chinese baseball team at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China was a rising power seeking international recognition and better relations with Washington. While China won the most gold medals, it was remarkable to witness former Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao congratulate the US for topping the overall tally. As Beijing prepares to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, circumstances have changed entirely. The administration of US President Joe Biden on Monday announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games, citing “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang,...
SPORTS
Fox News

'Your World' on Biden and Russia

This is a rush transcript of "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on December 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: And we're still watching and still waiting. Crossing the line?. President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Biden's catastrophic collapse of American leadership

It turns out that going from America First to America Last has real world consequences. President Joe Biden’s rejection of President Donald Trump’s approach to national security and foreign policy has created devastating harm to American interests abroad and our security at home. Trump’s main goal was to...
POTUS
AFP

Biden angry over 'personal attacks' as banking watchdog pick withdraws

President Joe Biden blasted a series of blistering "inappropriate personal attacks" by Republicans targeting his pick to serve as a top banking regulator, as he accepted her withdrawal Tuesday from consideration for the job. Soviet-born Cornell University law professor Saule Omarova had been nominated as comptroller of the currency, a role overseeing two thirds of the US banking system -- or some 1,200 institutions with a combined $14 trillion in assets. She pulled herself from consideration after her nomination was derailed by several Republican senators falsely implying she was a communist, as well as legitimate cross-party concerns about her past pronouncements on banking reform. "As a strong advocate for consumers and a staunch defender of the safety and soundness of our financial system, Saule would have brought invaluable insight and perspective to our important work on behalf of the American people," Biden said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
markerzone.com

IIHF MAKES FINAL DECISION REGARDING CHINA'S PARTICIPATION AT 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS

Ahead of the 2021/22 international calendar, the IIHF council met in Switzerland to discuss a number of topics including the China's participation at the upcoming Winter Olympics. The IIHF announced that they have given the Chinese Men's National Team the green light to participate at the 2022 Winter Olympics in...
SPORTS
creators.com

Putin to Biden: Finlandize Ukraine, or We Will

Either the U.S. and NATO provide us with "legal guarantees" that Ukraine will never join NATO or become a base for weapons that can threaten Russia — or we will go in and guarantee it ourselves. This is the message Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending, backed by the 100,000...
POLITICS
FOX40

Biden to withdraw embattled banking regulator nominee

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Saule Omarova’s nomination to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would be withdrawn, as her candidacy faced steep resistance in the Senate with Republican lawmakers criticizing her vision for banking regulation and her birthplace in the former Soviet Union.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jan. 6 committee dealt two big blows

BREAKING — A federal judge today set a July 18 date for STEVE BANNON’s trial for contempt of Congress, Kyle Cheney reports. The date essentially splits the difference between the Justice Department’s request for April 15 and Bannon’s ask for Oct. 22. — What this means for the Jan. 6...
U.S. POLITICS
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
304K+
Followers
44K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy