The Philadelphia Union booked their passage to the Eastern Conference semi-finals with a dramatic 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Though the opening 20 minutes would be best described as frantic, they were very low on quality. Alvas Powell's rebound effort from the edge of the box was the best look at goal for either side, but was easily dealt with by Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.

MLS ・ 18 DAYS AGO