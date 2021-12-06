ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FIRST ALERT: Damaging Wind Gusts Monday. Here's What to Expect

By Meteorologist Danielle Noyes
nbcboston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wind continues to ramp up across the region and will gust at times from 40 to 50 mph (isolated gusts to 60 mph on Cape Cod) through the evening. This will result in pockets of scattered outages and damage. You’ll still hear it howling Monday night too, only...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Cold start Wednesday, snow likely Friday

Cold start Wednesday with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Expect tons of sunshine throughout the day and highs in the mid 40s. Friday will likely bring the first snowfall of the season to the metro. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
105.7 The Hawk

Wednesday NJ weather: Snow and rain showers, cloudy and cold

We've reached our little taste of winter of the week — key word: little. The ingredients for Wednesday's storm system complex just aren't coming together to produce widespread snow and/or accumulations. So we face a low risk of travel issues overall, although a dusting to coating of snow accumulation is possible. It's going to "feel" like a wintry day, with cloudy skies and unseasonably cold temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
WTOK-TV

Strong storms could bring us damaging wind gusts on Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A storm system on track to arrive on Saturday could bring some strong thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area in the marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. A line of thunderstorms will approach our area Saturday morning and track through our area between about 8 AM and 2 PM. Damaging wind gusts are possible from any stronger storms. We’ve seen multiple instances of tornado-like damage caused by straight-line winds this year. Remember that we do not need tornadoes to have considerable damage. Be weather aware and be prepared to move to a safe place if dangerous weather threatens. Stay updated as this forecast can change as new measurements of the state of the atmosphere are made and that data is applied to the forecast.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#South Wind#Wind Chill#First Alert#Gust
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Near Record Heat Wednesday Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, there was patchy fog in spots. There will be near-record warmth in the afternoon as highs soar to the mid to upper 80. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 86 degrees in Miami and the current record is 87 degrees set back in 2017. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather the next few days courtesy of high pressure in control. Highs will remain unseasonably warm for December in the low to mid-80s. (CBS4) A cold front moves in late Sunday and a few showers may develop Sunday night into Monday before we enjoy cooler, breezy weather early next week. Monday morning we’ll wake up with the upper 60s and highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Cooler by Tuesday morning with lows in the low 60s and highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDSU

Cold front Saturday

Dense fog advisory through 10 AM Wednesday. Visibility may drop to 1/4 mile. Rain and storm chances increase in the morning, and move out by early afternoon. Highs will be near 70. Dense fog is possible again Thursday morning. Isolated rain forecast. Highs will be warmer in the upper 70s. Warmer Friday. Highs climb into the low 80s. A strong cold front moves Saturday with rain and some storms. It turns cooler Sunday with highs in the low 60s and mostly sunny skies.
ENVIRONMENT
YubaNet

Mountain snow tonight, strong storm with snow, rain and wind next week

Morning fog and low clouds in the Central Valley and foothills, otherwise another weather system approaches today bringing showers tonight into Thursday. Colder weather expected late this week with valley frost possible Friday and Saturday mornings. More significant valley rain and mountain snow expected next week. Satellite imagery shows the...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

From snow to 60s with strong winds and storms by Saturday

(WOWK) — Wednesday started off with just a little bit of snow but the morning commute was a mess with dozens of wrecks reported. Estimated snow totals were not that high but the road conditions at 30 degrees were just slick enough to cause headaches. The wind and highs in the 40s combined to dry […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

Rain, Snow, Freezing Temperatures On Deck For Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California the next few days. National Weather Service forecasts show periods of light to moderate rain in the valley starting Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow. Periods of wet weather are forecast to continue at least through early next week. Mountain snow & Valley rain return tonight-Thursday. Dry & colder weather are forecast for the weekend, then wetter weather is likely Sunday-early next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VFInjwSWO5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 8, 2021 Snow levels are expected...
SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

Forecastes Say Two Storm Systems Headed For Northern California

Forecasters say two storm systems are on their way to Northern California, bringing the most severe weather seen in weeks to the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the higher elevations of the northern Sierra for Wednesday night into Thursday evening. Unsettled weather is expected to continue into next week with another system brewing as soon as Sunday night. Next week becomes very interesting as the storms keep coming. Beginning Sunday night, a series of wet and cold storms are forecast to move in bringing inches of snow and feet of fresh snow. As of Tuesday morning, the forecast calls for rain and snow chances every day next week with some embedded stronger storms and sustained wet weather.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy