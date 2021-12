Federal prosecutors have accused two men of having ties to a Proud Boys leader and being among the first to breach the police line near the US Capitol on January 6. James Haffner, 53, of South Dakota and Ronald Loehrke, 30, of Georgia were arrested and charged this week with a felony for obstructing police during a civil disorder. Haffner was additionally charged with assaulting federal officers for allegedly spraying police with an unidentified aerosol while they guarded the Capitol doors. They haven't yet entered a plea.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO