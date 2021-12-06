ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper Lutz Enters Transfer Portal

By Mike McAllister
Syracuse running back and special teams captain Cooper Lutz has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. In addition to being a strong special teams contributor, Lutz spent part of the 2021 season as the primary backup to star running back Sean Tucker. However, Lutz also dropped to third on the depth chart at times and only received 17 carries this season. The prospects of receiving more carries next season with Tucker still on the roster was not strong. This is yet another sign of the likely return of Tucker to the Orange in 2022, though he has not made an official announcement.

During his Orange career, Lutz accumulated 306 rushing yards on 60 carries with two touchdowns. That includes a 100 yard rushing performance in the season finale of the 2020 season at Notre Dame. He entered the 2021 campaign as Tucker’s backup as a result. Lutz also had 12 catches for 67 yards during his career. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Lutz signed with Syracuse as part of the Orange’s 2018 recruiting class. He starred at Berks Catholic in Pennsylvania, and put up huge numbers while also showing speed at various camps running a 40 yard dash in the 4.4s. Power five offers eluded him until Syracuse extended a scholarship opportunity. He ultimately picked Syracuse over Army, Columbia, Navy and others. Penn State and Temple also expressed interest.

Lutz is the 12th Syracuse player to enter the portal since the start of the 2021 season. You can view the full list HERE. The transfer portal already has more than 500 players in it across the country.

SYRACUSE, NY
