Changes to Medicare? Deadline looms for 2022

 5 days ago

Medicare Open Enrollment is almost over. If you’re thinking about changing your Medicare plan, you have until December 7 to take these actions:. Change how you get your Medicare coverage—Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage...

Benzinga

4 Ways to Get Coverage if You Miss the Medicare Open Enrollment Deadline

Medicare's Open Enrollment ends December 7th. For millions with Medicare coverage, Open Enrollment offers the greatest opportunity to switch plans for the coming year. If you miss the opportunity, don't despair. There are other (and sometimes lesser known) opportunities that can benefit those on Medicare. Special Enrollment Periods. You can...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

House passes bill to avert looming Medicare cuts

The House passed a bill Dec. 7 to prevent billions in automatic cuts to Medicare from taking effect Jan. 1. The bill halts a mandatory 2 percent Medicare spending sequester until April 2022 and stops a 4 percent statutory pay-as-you-go sequester. Both sequesters are meant to limit federal spending. The...
U.S. POLITICS
healthcaredive.com

Hospital lobbying fails to stop looming Medicare cuts in year-end proposal

UPDATE: Dec. 3, 2021: Hospital and physician groups are up in arms over a year-end government spending bill that failed to stave off scheduled Medicare cuts, despite fierce lobbying from their sector. Lawmakers on Thursday reached a bipartisan deal that would extend current levels of government funding through Feb. 18....
HEALTH SERVICES
Houston Chronicle

Feds extend deadline for terminating UMMC's Medicare contract until January

An 11th hour agreement between federal health officials and United Memorial Medical Center has delayed the termination of the hospital system’s Medicare contract, pending another inspection of the hospital’s facilities to ensure that health and safety issues uncovered previously have been fixed. A spokeswoman for United Memorial Medical...
HOUSTON, TX
PennLive.com

When will Social Security send out the cost-of-living increase?

Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2022. And now, the Social Security Administration has released a schedule of when the increased payments will arrive. According to GoBankingRates.com, if your birthday is on the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits will...
BUSINESS
MLive

Can I collect Social Security from my first husband?

Q. I was married 25 years when my husband passed and I was only 46, which I knew I was too young to collect Social Security from my husband since we didn’t have children, but step-children. So when I turned 60 they said I couldn’t get benefits from my late husband because I got remarried. Is that right?
RELATIONSHIPS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
manisteenews.com

Looking Back for Dec. 3: Budget cuts loom, centered on Medicare, Medicaid

Saturday’s annual Victorian Sleighbell Parade saw a crowd estimated to be between 10,000 and 12,000. An hour before the parade started, several hundred visitors and residents were treated to the Merry Trombone Christmas Concert, held on River Street. An estimated 30 entries and two large Christmas trees were seen during the parade.
EASTLAKE, MI
JC Post

Kansas to get $27.6M from firm investigated over drug costs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will receive nearly $27.6 million from a legal settlement with the company that manages prescription costs for its Medicaid program, after an investigation into whether the company had overcharged the state, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Monday. The settlement with St. Louis-based Centene Corp. comes...
KANSAS STATE
SmartAsset

Free Money Is Out There – Here’s How to Claim Retirement Funds That Belong to You

There’s good news for folks out there who like free money: the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) has more than $2.4 billion in unclaimed retirement funds — and there’s a chance that some of if might belong to you.  The … Continue reading → The post Free Money Is Out There – Here’s How to Claim Retirement Funds That Belong to You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Modern Healthcare

Congress plan votes to avert looming Medicare cuts this week

Providers are poised to get relief from pending Medicare cuts under legislation Congress may pass as soon as this week. The House could vote on the measure as soon as Tuesday and the Senate intends to take action on Thursday. The bill falls short of what providers advocated but hospitals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
JC Post

USDA: $800M available to provide relief to biofuel producers

WASHINGTON– U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that USDA will make up to $800 million available to support biofuel producers and infrastructure, according to a media release from the agency. The announcement includes $700 million to provide economic relief to biofuel producers and restore renewable fuel...
AGRICULTURE
