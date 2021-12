El Paso Locomotive has re-signed Defender Matt Bahner the club announced today, pending league and federation approval. Bahner, 31, joined El Paso shortly after the restart in the 2020 condensed season and has since been one of the most versatile utility defenders on the roster. With the unique ability to slot into any spot on the backline from left back to right back, Bahner’s flexibility provides valuable rotation across the backline while maintaining a resourceful and dedicated starter. Over the course of two seasons, the Ohio native has played in 29 games for 1,365 minutes across all competitions, finding one goal and one assist for El Paso.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO