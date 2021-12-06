Trustees discuss fall term success, enrollment and initiatives

The Joint Educational Project’s after-school WonderKids Program just concluded another successful semester of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) career-based learning. While the switch to conducting our programs over Zoom during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a challenge, it has opened the door for WonderKids to be able to realize its full potential. Our other JEP STEM Education Programs serve our community’s students during their school day, necessitating a hybrid format for this semester (for details, see our articles on YSP and MSP in this volume). WonderKids, on the other hand, has always been an after-school program, allowing us to keep it entirely virtual, and continue serving our students in their own homes. This decision has greatly broadened our reach. In the past WonderKids had been held in as many as 3 of JEP’s parner schools each semester, serving approximately 30 students. This semester saw sign-ups of students from 16 of JEP’s partner schools, and regular attendance of over 60 students, most of whom would never have had the opportunity to experience the program in previous years.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO