Jennifer Garner Wants to 'Normalize Looking Normal' with Her 'Low-Key' Makeup and Skin-Care Routine

Update, Friday, November 12: So … we have an update on the last thing we told you about The Last Thing He Told Me adaptation. Per Deadline, Jennifer Garner will now star in the limited TV series based on the New York Times best seller, playing a woman whose husband’s disappearance brings her closer to her stepdaughter. Julia Roberts previously signed on to play the role, but reportedly had to pull out due to a scheduling issue. In addition to taking on the part, Garner will join Reese Witherspoon as an executive producer for the Apple TV+ show. Beyond that, though, little has changed; Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company is still producing, and The Last Thing He Told Me author Laura Dave will join her husband, Josh Singer, in adapting. And we still haven’t gotten any word on a release date for the show. So if you’re particular about reading the book before watching the adaptation, you should still have plenty of time to get a copy. Happy reading!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 26 DAYS AGO