NFL

Report: Patriots safety Kyle Dugger 'highly unlikely' to play vs. Bills

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt sounds like the New England Patriots will be without one of their top defensive players when they square off against the rival Buffalo Bills in Monday night's Week 13 game at Highmark Stadium. Patriots safety Kyle Dugger has been on the...

www.nbcsports.com

the buffalo bills

Top 3 things we learned from Bills vs. Patriots | Week 13

The Patriots came into Monday night's game with the 12th ranked rushing attack. Against the Bills, with the wind all but eliminating the passing game, New England dominated on the ground rushing for a season-high 222 yards on 46 carries lifting them to a potentially division-tilting victory over Buffalo. Through...
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Bills preview: AFC East supremacy is on the line in Week 13

After two decades of being dominated by the New England Patriots, the AFC East saw a new king emerge in 2020: the Buffalo Bills took the division crown in convincing fashion, beating the Patriots twice and advancing all the way to the conference title game after going 13-3 during the regular season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Patriots: 3 keys to a Buffalo win

The Bills are coming off a good bounce-back win in New Orleans against the Saints and preparing to begin the remaining six games of the season with the playoffs in focus. Standing in their way will be the New England Patriots, who are coming off a big victory of their own against one of the AFC’s top clubs in Tennessee, and have been on a winning streak as of late.
FanSided

Look: Patriots center David Andrews laughs in the face of Buffalo blizzard

New England Patriots center David Andrews was not phased by the snow in Orchard Park ahead of the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The New England Patriots have the opportunity to hold the best record in the AFC on Monday night. They can do so with a win over the Buffalo Bills in snowy and windy Orchard Park, NY.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Patriots: 7 storylines to follow in Week 13

It’s Wednesday, so the Buffalo Bills are now turning their attention to their next opponent. This week, it might be the biggest game of the season to date. After smacking the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving, the Bills (7-4) play a huge AFC East showdown. Their opponent is the New England Patriots (8-4) on Monday Night Football.
fullpresscoverage.com

Patriots Defensive Strategy and Game Preview: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

The AFC East-leading New England Patriots face-off against the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in a prime-time Monday Night Football game in a battle for first place in the AFC East. Whoever wins this week will have the division lead for at least the next two weeks.. Last season,...
Times Union

Bills vs. Patriots: How to watch and stream online

The New England Patriots have been a thorn in the proverbial side of the Buffalo Bills for all of the 21st Century, claiming six Super Bowl titles during the 2000s while the Bills have qualified for the playoffs only three times during that same time frame. But things appeared to...
Boston Herald

Patriots S Kyle Dugger tests positive for COVID-19, could miss Monday’s game at Buffalo

FOXBORO — Patriots safety Kyle Dugger tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, missed practice and might now miss Monday night’s game at Buffalo. If Dugger is unvaccinated, he will miss a minimum of 10 days. If he is vaccinated and asymptomatic, he can return as soon as he produces two negative tests 24 hours apart. Should symptoms surface, Dugger can rejoin the team once he is asymptomatic for 48 hours and produces two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart.
WDBO

Patriots out-run Bills in 14-10 win in blustery conditions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Linebacker Matt Judon praised the Patriots offense while taking a playful swipe at rookie quarterback Mac Jones. “Hats off to the offense. Really everybody, probably besides Mac,” Judon said breaking into a smile. “He didn’t really do nothing besides hand the ball off.”. No...
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Bills Saturday injury report: New England lists eight as questionable for AFC East matchup

The New England Patriots have designated eight as questionable for Monday’s AFC East visit with the Buffalo Bills. Running back J.J. Taylor and safety Kyle Dugger do not reside among them while on the Covid-19 reserve list. But neither does linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who was removed from New England’s half of the injury report after previously being listed as limited due to an ankle ailment.
WGR550

How are the freaking Patriots in 1st place?

All we got was one season of bad Patriots football. That just isn’t right. Unfortunately my Sunday included watching the Patriots beat Tennessee but I had to do a little scouting in advance of the big Monday night showdown with the Bills.
CBS Sports

Patriots vs. Bills is a matchup of teams that play better late in games, plus best bets for Monday

Happy Monday, everybody! It's Tyler Sullivan here and I'll be your gambling guru as we begin the week. If I seem a little dejected, that's largely because my fantasy team completed one of the more amazing late-season collapses that these eyes have ever seen. This was the 10th season of a league with all of my childhood friends and now my championship drought -- I haven't won since 2014 -- will continue for at least another year.
thedraftnetwork.com

Patriots vs Bills MNF Betting Trends

(Line: -3, O/U 43) Among the relevant trends here, the Patriots are 32-27-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $230 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, New England endured mixed ATS marks when playing on the road (14-15, minus-$250), representing the betting underdog (6-5, $50) and kicking off in the Eastern Time Zone (30-20-1, $800). The ATS numbers for 2021 are more encouraging, with the Patriots going 8-4 overall ($360), 4-1 on the road ($290), and 5-2 versus AFC teams ($280). Also, New England has a 7-1 ATS record from the last eight times it notched 250-plus passing yards the previous game ($590). Conversely, the Patriots are 2-10 ATS from the last 12 times their opponent scored more than 28 points the previous game (minus-$900). For the season, New England's defense ranks third overall against the pass, allowing only 200.9 yards per week. The Patriots offense ranks seventh in scoring offense (28.0 points per game), 12th in rushing offense (115.3 yards per week), 14th in passing offense (240.0 yards per game), and 14th in total offense (355.3 yards per week).
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots’ 1st Half Playcalling

The weather at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo has been an obvious factor in Monday night’s game between the Bills and the New England Patriots. The contest quickly turned into a ground battle with both teams opting to run the ball as often as possible. However, the Patriots took that methodology...
