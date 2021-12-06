ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NC Court of Appeals indefinitely delays filing for some races over new district maps lawsuits

By Jeff Reeves, Associated Press
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdiRU_0dFVYyc200

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) The North Carolina Court of Appeals has indefinitely delayed candidate filing in the U.S. House and state House and Senate races for 2022.

The move comes as the filing period was set to begin at noon but multiple lawsuits have been filed in response to the new district maps approved by state lawmakers.

Judges last week rejected requests in redistricting lawsuits to delay the primary date and thus candidate filing.

There are also March primaries for legislative seats and county offices.

This story will be updated as it develops.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Bond hearing set for Alex Murdaugh on State Grand Jury charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh will appear in a virtual bond courtroom later this week on the 27 State Grand Jury charges filed against him. Murdaugh was hit with five indictments, totaling 27 counts, by a State Grand Jury on November 18th. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office said at the time the indictments were […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Nc Court Of Appeals#Ap#The U S House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy