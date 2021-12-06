ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Pneumatic CP86 Cordless Connected Nutrunner

Cover picture for the articleThe CP86 series cordless connected nutrunner is available with an app to provide instant performance feedback on the job and better control quality processes in the field. Four models offer torque levels from 170...

Blaux Lighting Review: Rechargeable Cordless Motion-Activated LED Light

Blaux Cordless LED Lighting is a strip of ten LED lights that illuminates any home area without the need to plug it in. This device is powered by a rechargeable battery, making it easier to save on electricity and the cost of limited-use batteries. What is the Blaux Lighting Strip?
Impressive Hack Turns Bolt Into Pneumatic Engraver

Did you ever see one of those videos that causes you to look at an everyday object in a new light? This is one of those videos (embedded below). And fortunately for us, there’s a write-up to go along with it in case you don’t always understand what’s going on.
Cat Grade Technologies Expanded to 6- to 10-ton Mini Hydraulic Excavators

The Cat Grade technologies are available as an aftermarket option to owners of Cat next-generation mini hydraulic excavators in the 6- to 10-ton class range. Available through Cat and Sitech dealers, owners can equip the excavators with Cat Grade with Advanced 2D or Cat Grade with 3D. The field kit’s modular components facilitate quick installation, while the technology seamlessly integrates into the excavator electronics infrastructure.
Get this cordless vacuum for $60 off this Cyber Week

When it comes to smart home cleaning tech, grab all of the attention. They combine multiple cleaning tools into one, which makes handling some of our least favorite chores easier, all without lifting a finger. But while a robovac will eliminate your regular household cleaning, a reliable stick vacuum gives you extra power and flexibility to target areas those robotic models can’t.
Shark ION W1 Cordless Handheld Vacuum, Rose Gold

HSN, QVC and Zulily card Perks & Offers Apply online or call 1-800-695-1418. The lightweight Shark ION W1 Cordless Handheld Vacuum packs the suction power to take on any mess with quick maneuverability and pure Shark performance. At just 1.4lbs, this hand vacuum is designed for maneuverability and easy cleaning, and the high-speed, brushless motor delivers unbelievable suction power. Maintenance is simple with the detachable dust cup and easily removable filter housing.
Best tech gifts for under $25: Holiday gadgets for less

Whether you're shopping for a coworker or participating in the annual Secret Santa, buying the right gift is never as simple as it seems -- especially if you're on a budget. After all, it's the thought that counts, and gift cards should be your last resort. That's why, we've done the thinking for you.
Save 35% on a DJI Mini 2 Drone for Cyber Monday

If you're in the market for a beginner-friendly drone, you can't go wrong with the DJI Mini 2. With an ultra-lightweight body, ability to resist level 5 winds, and excellent video quality, you can easily grab the perfect shot. This mini drone is on sale right now for $449 at Adorama, 35% off its original price of $693.89.
Award-Winning Cordless Flat Iron Launches in the U.S.

The Aesty Dual Heater, a new award-winning, high-performing cordless flat iron, is launching in the U.S. in December. Developed by the former Samsung team, the Aesty Dual Heater is an innovative flat iron that offers precise heat control with its Dual Heater technology—for effective styling while minimizing heat damage to the hair.
Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
The Best AirPods Alternatives of 2021

Everyone loves headphones, and nothing’s more popular among consumers than Apple’s AirPods. Without question, it single-handedly helped all of us to adopt the idea of truly wireless earbuds into our lives — the kind that untethered traditional wired earbuds from one another. Since its release in 2016, we’ve been given several other models, including the over-the-ear styled AirPods Max, but the tried and true form factor of Apple’s wireless earbuds continues to be a prized seller. However, not everyone is stoked about the AirPods. Style-wise, not everyone shares Apple’s peculiar design language, mainly how they stick out when worn. Or perhaps...
Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
How to Know If Your Phone Has Been Hacked

Pop-ups If you’re seeing a lot of unusual pop-up ads, your phone could have an adware infection. Steer clear from these pop-ups — don’t click or open them because it could make the problem worse. Unrecognized texts or calls. Receiving communications from unrecognized numbers could indicate you’ve been the victim...
If You Bought This From Walmart or Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately

Major U.S. retailers often have to remove products from shelves or take down online listings because of a reported issue. In August, Amazon had to take three types of rugs off of its site for failing to meet fire safety standards. Then in November, Walmart had to remove containers of four different powdered beverages from its stores after the manufacturer KraftHeinz found they could possibly contain pieces of metal or glass. Since you might be buying even more from these two retailers ahead of the holidays, it's important to be up-to-date on the latest recalls affecting them both. Read on to find out whether you bought a product from Walmart or Amazon that you need to stop using immediately.
Delete these 7 Android apps before it costs you big bucks; spot fake LinkedIn alerts

We've written before about the Joker malware that steals personal data from your Android phone. As a "Trojan," Joker can infiltrate your phone and sign you up for expensive subscription services that you might not notice on your credit card bill until you've already made a few monthly payments. Tatyana Shishkova, a malware analyst at security firm Kaspersky has found some infected apps in the Google Play Store.
14 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it's even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
Weak signal? How to get better Wi-Fi on your Android

The digital age got a shot in the arm (pardon the pun) when the pandemic forced us to move our everyday activities online. Remote work and education, shopping, video chats and conferencing have become more common than ever. You’re probably using your connected devices more than usual, and that can...
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is currently 50 percent off!

Black Friday deals have been live for quite a while, but we keep getting better and better savings. For instance, we have found the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 currently receiving a 50 percent discount, meaning that you can pick up your new laptop for just $160. This Chromebook may not be the best tool for those creators who want to edit videos and more, but it will be an excellent tool for anyone who needs to get regular schoolwork done.
