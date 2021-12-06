Jack Johnson, HAIM added to 2022 Hayden Homes Amphitheater lineup

In support of their latest album Women In Music Pt. III, the rock trio Haim is embarking on a 27-date North American tour in spring and summer 2022. The tour kicks off on April 24 in Las Vegas and concludes on June 14 in Bend, Oregon. Throughout the tour they will visit several major cities including Phoenix, LA, Austin, Miami, New York, Chicago, Seattle and more. They will also be joined by other women in music, such as Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster and Buzzy Lee. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 AM local time.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO