Jack Johnson, HAIM added to 2022 Hayden Homes Amphitheater lineup

Multi-platinum recording artist Jack Johnson has announced headline North American tour dates for 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the 30-date summer tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 21st at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH with stops across the country including Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, IL, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA and two-nights at Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CA before wrapping on October 7th at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA. Johnson will be joined at various points on the tour by Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis.
