Music

Jack Johnson, HAIM added to 2022 Hayden Homes Amphitheater lineup

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 2 days ago

Bend's Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Monday announced two new shows for its 2022 season. HAIM with special guest SUSAMI will play June 14th and Jack Johnson is set to return...

centraloregondaily.com

Related
themusicuniverse.com

Jack Johnson announces 2022 summer North American tour

Multi-platinum recording artist Jack Johnson has announced headline North American tour dates for 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the 30-date summer tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 21st at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH with stops across the country including Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, IL, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA and two-nights at Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CA before wrapping on October 7th at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA. Johnson will be joined at various points on the tour by Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis.
MUSIC
cltampa.com

Jack Johnson's summer tour comes to Tampa next year

Dust off the flip flops because surf-soft-rock icon Jack Johnson's summer tour is coming to Tampa in 2022. Tickets to see Jack Johnson play MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.
TAMPA, FL
9NEWS

Jack Johnson will play concert at Fiddler's Green

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Jack Johnson has revealed a new 30-date tour of North America. The singer-songwriter will bring the 2022 tour to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Aug. 31 with special guest Ziggy Marley. Johnson's tour kicks off in June and also includes a stop at the iconic Hollywood Bowl...
DENVER, CO
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Jack Johnson summer tour includes stop at Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. — Singer and songwriter Jack Johnson on Monday announced a North America summer tour for 2022 that includes a stop at Lake Tahoe. Presale tickets for the Sept. 4, show at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, for those who register on Johnson’s website. For Spotify listeners, presale tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9. For all others, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
STATELINE, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hayden Homes Amphitheater#Bend#Susami#Thunderstorm Artis#The Truth
Stereogum

Jack White, My Morning Jacket, Modest Mouse Headline High Water Fest 2022 Lineup

Shovels & Rope’s hometown High Water Festival has unveiled the lineup for its fourth iteration — and first since 2019 — coming to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park from April 23-24, 2022. Headlining this year will be Jack White and My Morning Jacket. Additional performers at High Water 2022 include Shovels...
wxhc.com

John Paul Jones, Derek Trucks join Peace Through Music streaming concert lineup

Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, ex-Allman Brothers Band guitarist Derek Trucks and Trucks' wife and Tedeschi Trucks Band mate Susan Tedeschi are among the latest musicians to join the lineup for Peace Through Music: A Global Event for the Environment, a virtual concert event scheduled to premiere December 15 at 9 p.m. ET at the Playing for Change YouTube channel.
ROCK MUSIC
Spin

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover The Clash for Latest Hanukkah Sessions Song

On the seventh night of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin decided to take on The Clash’s “Train in Vain.” The second-to-last cover of the Hanukkah Sessions hails from London Calling. “Michael Geoffrey Jones, born to Russian Jewish mother Renee Zagansky, would come to be known as punk rock legend...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Watch Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin get some air covering Van Halen’s ‘Jump’

For the fourth night of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have delivered yet another cover – this time of Van Halen‘s classic ‘Jump’. The cover arrives as part of the duo’s second-annual Hanukkah Sessions, where the Foo Fighters frontman and the superstar producer perform covers of songs originally performed by Jewish artists. They perform one song a night for eight consecutive nights, aligning with the Festival Of The Lights.
MUSIC
WIS-TV

Jon Pardi added to CCMF 2022 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another one of country music’s brightest stars will be joining the lineup at next year’s Carolina Country Music Fest. The festival announced Friday that Jon Pardi will take to the main stage during the event, scheduled for June 9-12, 2022. Pardi is known for a...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
audioinkradio.com

Zakk Wylde Is Playing Rhythm Guitar on Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album is on the way, and Zakk Wylde says he’s “beyond honored” to perform rhythm guitar on the songs that feature greats such as Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, and Jeff Beck. Guitar icon Zakk Wylde is getting ready to release a new album with his band Black...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Haim Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

In support of their latest album Women In Music Pt. III, the rock trio Haim is embarking on a 27-date North American tour in spring and summer 2022. The tour kicks off on April 24 in Las Vegas and concludes on June 14 in Bend, Oregon. Throughout the tour they will visit several major cities including Phoenix, LA, Austin, Miami, New York, Chicago, Seattle and more. They will also be joined by other women in music, such as Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster and Buzzy Lee. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 AM local time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Coeur d'Alene Press

A holly jolly Hayden weekend

Mulled wine was a-brewing, and the cocoa was hot at the Outdoor European Christmas Market in Hayden on Friday night. Hosted by the Hayden Chamber of Commerce, the inaugural event was inspired by traditional Christkindlmarts seen throughout Europe. “Everything is fabulous,” chamber executive director Andrea Fulks said. “We have our...
LIFESTYLE
liveforlivemusic.com

Mad Cool Festival Finalizes 2022 Lineup: Metallica, Jack White, Pixies, More

Organizers for Mad Cool Festival have finalized the 2022 lineup. After a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, the event will celebrate its fifth anniversary when it returns to Madrid, Spain on July 6th–10th. Night one of the newly-expanded five-day affair will see headliners Metallica, Twenty One Pilots, and Placebo joined by CHVRCHES,...
ENTERTAINMENT

