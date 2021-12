The Colorado Rapids launched a new extension of the club Monday, which will provide a pathway from the club’s academy system to the first team. Rapids 2 will be one of 21 teams to join the inaugural MLS Next Pro league, a new professional lower division that will begin play in spring 2022. Eight more teams from around MLS will join in 2023, with additional independent clubs to compete in the future.

