UPDATE: Armed Robber Hits Two Elko Gas Stations

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for two men that walked away from their job site late Thursday in Fruitland. Authorities say William McCarty and Jeffrey Mangum were last seen at around 7:30 p.m. at the worksite in Payette County. Mangum, 31, and McCarty, 29, are both residents of the South Idaho Correctional Institution Minimum Custody Unit. Mangum was convicted of grand theft and burglary in Boise County, plus possession charges in Ada County; he was set for parole in spring of next year. McCarty has a criminal history in Ada County for illegal possession of a weapon and controlled substances. He was also convicted of trying to get away from law enforcement in Bannock County. If you have any information on the two men call 911.
