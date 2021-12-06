ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

UPDATE: Armed Robber Hits Two Elko Gas Stations

By Benito Baeza
 6 days ago
UPDATE: Elko Police said they arrested a Battle Mountain man in connection to two gas station armed robberies. Clifford Dixon Jr., 33, was arrested at a gas station in Elko Monday afternoon without incident. Elko Police thanked those who provided information that resulted...

