Even if you didn’t have a calendar, you’d know it was December. How? Because this weekend the box office felt a lot like that old holiday tale where not a creature is stirring, not even a mouse. With no major new releases hitting multiplexes there wasn’t a lot of movement on the charts, as Disney’s family-friendly Encanto once again finished in the top spot with a $12.7 million haul in its sophomore session. Consider it the quiet before the storm—what with West Side Story, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Matrix: Resurrections all ready to be unwrapped in the coming weeks.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO