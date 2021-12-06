ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” Veteran Sound Team Recreate and Reinvent the Sounds of a Classic

By Authors
mixonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSound editorial and mixing teams for the hit action comedy hosted by Sony Pictures Post Production Services. Currently screening exclusively in movie theaters, Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Afterlife invites audiences to experience a thrilling new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe. Directed by Jason Reitman and produced by Ivan Reitman, the film centers...

www.mixonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Pays Homage to the Original With Audio Easter Eggs

The proton pack from 1984’s “Ghostbusters” is back in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Used in the original film by the team of paranormal sleuths played by Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson, the pack’s gun blasts a bright stream of light that sounds like a sizzling electric current followed by an explosion. That’s just one of the few aural easter eggs the film contains. Director Jason Reitman needed help on the teaser trailer for the new film, which opened Nov. 19, and contacted re-recording mixer Will Files. “The idea was this girl finds a proton pack in this abandoned barn,” says...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Deleted Ghostbusters Scene From 1984 That Jason Reitman Put Into Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Writer-director Jason Reitman has a Ghostbusters movie in theaters at the moment, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. But he also has appeared in previous Ghostbusters movies -- one time when we could see him, and one time where he was cut. What?! Jason’s own father, Ivan Reitman, actually CUT him out of the original Ghostbusters? He certainly did, and it’s a story you really have to hear for yourself in the video above, thanks to the two filmmakers appearing as guests on CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast. The video is above.
MOVIES
Echo online

Review: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' continues the 'Ghostbusters' legacy

Was "Ghostbusters Afterlife" as iconic as the original movie?. "Ghostbusters” is one of those iconic movies that everyone knows. As a kid I watched it well over 50 times and every time it came on T.V. the family had to watch it. When I saw they were making a new “Ghostbusters" set in the present-day, I was so excited. I was hoping for an amazing new generation “Ghostbuster" movie and I’m still not sure what I got. There will be some spoilers and major plot points discussed in my review so reader beware. Buckle up and get ready to examine "Ghostbusters: Afterlife".
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch After You’re Done With “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

How are movie critics surviving the pandemic? By making punching bags out of classic film reboots and sequels. Alas, that was the very fate of Ghostbusters; Afterlife, which opened to mixed reviews and suffered from comments like this one, from Boston Globe‘s Mark Feeney: “It has its moments… but they don’t make up for a general flat-footedness and tendency to wobble.” Nonetheless, 95 percent of audiences loved it, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and isn’t that all that really matters? Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Carrie Coon (Fargo), Mckenna Grace (Young and the Restless), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man). It’s a direct sequel to the original ’80s Ghostbusters films. The movie has been delayed four times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has finally been released in the United States on November 19. When you’re done being mesmerized by People‘s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd, here are five movies you should see after Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Times-Herald

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ honors series’ original spirits

Making a direct sequel to a movie series a couple of decades or longer after the last film is always a gamble because it’s done for only two reasons: a sincere reason for continuing the story with the original creators or a movie studio trying to cash in on nostalgia for a quick buck.
MOVIES
masoncounty.com

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' finally resurrects franchise

The last time we got an attempted big-screen resurrection of the "Ghostbusters" franchise, back in 2016, online trolls started review-bombing it for sexist reasons before the film even premiered in theaters, because director Paul Feig had the temerity to cast all four members of the team as women. This was...
MOVIES
New Times

Ghostbusters: Afterlife delivers a kid-centric, nostalgia-driven homage to the 1984 original

Jason Reitman (Juno, Up in the Air) co-writes and directs this sequel to the supernatural comedy, Ghostbusters (directed by his father Ivan Reitman), about a team of parapsychologists who in 1984 save New York City from an invasion of malevolent ghosts and evil demigods. This time around, a broke, single mom, Callie (Carrie Coons), inherits a weird old farm, house, and barn in small town Summerville from her long-estranged and now dead father, Dr. Egon Spengler (played by Harold Ramis in the original) and moves her family there. Her children—teenager Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and brilliant but odd adolescent Phoebe (Mckenna Grace)—are none too happy about the move, but then they begin to see signs of paranormal activity and discover their grandfather's workshop and ghost busting tools, and find themselves at the center of another ghost invasion. (124 min.)
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Ivan Reitman
Person
Gil Kenan
hebronhawkeye.com

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” boasts nostalgic tone

As the lights of the theater dimmed, I was actually excited for what I thought would be a simple movie tied to the old Ghostbusters movie. Surprisingly, I was wrong, thanks to the movie’s engaging story and references to prior films in the franchise. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” premiered in theatres on...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Can ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Upset ‘Encanto’ at Thanksgiving Box Office?

Disney’s theater-exclusive animated film is expected to take No. 1 over Sony’s well-received ”Ghostbusters“ sequel. After a solid opening weekend and glowing audience reception, Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is expected to carry that momentum into Thanksgiving weekend for a strong box office hold. But projections have the top spot going to Disney’s “Encanto,” the first major animated film this year released exclusively in theaters.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#The Sounds#Ghostbusters#Afterlife#Sony Pictures
94.3 Lite FM

Ecto Cooler Is Returning For ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

For children of the 1980s, their memories of Ghostbusters have as much to do with Bull Murray and Dan Aykroyd in jumpsuits as a curious green beverage that contained 10 percent fruit juice and no preservatives whatsoever. That, of course, was Hi-C Ecto Cooler, which was first introduced to grocery store shelves in the late 1980s to promote The Real Ghostbusters animated series, along with the subsequent Ghostbusters II movie. The packaging featured pictures of that notably green fruit the orange, along with a drawing of the animated Slimer from The Real Ghostbusters.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy