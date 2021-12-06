“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” Veteran Sound Team Recreate and Reinvent the Sounds of a Classic

How are movie critics surviving the pandemic? By making punching bags out of classic film reboots and sequels. Alas, that was the very fate of Ghostbusters; Afterlife, which opened to mixed reviews and suffered from comments like this one, from Boston Globe‘s Mark Feeney: “It has its moments… but they don’t make up for a general flat-footedness and tendency to wobble.” Nonetheless, 95 percent of audiences loved it, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and isn’t that all that really matters? Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Carrie Coon (Fargo), Mckenna Grace (Young and the Restless), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man). It’s a direct sequel to the original ’80s Ghostbusters films. The movie has been delayed four times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has finally been released in the United States on November 19. When you’re done being mesmerized by People‘s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd, here are five movies you should see after Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO