The experimental artist is moving between genres and building a world of her own from scratch. “I definitely want to leave the fourth wall as unbroken as possible.” 8485 returns to this principle throughout our Zoom conversation, each time polite but firm. Her reticence in discussing any concrete details about herself — her name, age, and where she lives are all off limits — is rooted in her dedication to the fictional backstory she and the collective Helix Tears have devised. Her interest in the 8485 “lore” comes as she builds a cult following in the hyperpop/digicore spheres and, with her gorgeous EP plague town, moves beyond those genres.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO