ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — After months of bargaining, the St. Cloud Area School and St. Cloud Education Association (SCEA) have tentatively agreed to the teacher contract for 2021 to 2023. On Monday, representatives from both sides announced the agreement, saying the contract is still subject to ratification by the SCEA and approval by the Board of Education. “We are happy to reach an agreement with our teachers that recognizes the vital role they play in the education of our students, particularly during the challenges we have faced over the past two years,” Superintendent Willie Jett said. The 2019-2021 contract...

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO