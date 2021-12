A Florida senior citizen accused of a horrific murder will have to remain behind bars until trial, a judge ruled this week. Robert Kessler, 69, is accused of murdering Stephanie Crone-Overholts, 47, and disposing of her dismembered remains in McKay Bay, on the south side of Tampa. In a Wednesday hearing to determine whether Kessler should be released on bail pending trial, Hillsborough County Judge Catherine Catlin ruled that the details of the alleged crime are so horrific that the accused should remain in jail until his trial, as reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

