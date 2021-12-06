ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis Police searching for a van that may be connected to a homicide

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

RIVERVIEW, Mo. – Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a van that may be associated with a homicide. Police have shared images of a Dodge Ram 2500 conversion van that may frequent the Baden area. The driver is known to switch the vehicle’s Missouri license plates.

A 39-year-old man was found lying in the street in the 8800 block of Lowell on November 14 at around 1:30 pm. Quintell Dickerson was suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Trending article: Nick Cannon shares his 5-month-old baby died from brain tumor

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

