Tom Holland and Zendaya joke about height difference

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe real-life couple made an appearance on The...

Inside the Magic

“Adorable” Tom Holland and Zendaya Begin ‘Spider-Man’ Press Tour

It’s THE hot cinema ticket this festive season, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) crashing most major cinema sites when tickets were dropped this week. There has been intense speculation the last few months over the plot and cast for Kevin Feige’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, with the hype seemingly out of control for the third MCU installment starring Tom Holland.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Love Tested in NEW ‘Spider-Man’ Trailer

Every Marvel fan is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Just one month away, Marvel Studios released a new TV spot for the upcoming Marvel movie. Now, fans can see a heartbreaking moment between Tom Holland and Zendaya’s characters. The internet exploded with the official Spider-Man: No...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Share Adorable Moment While Being Interviewed

Zendaya and Tom Holland are the epitome of #RelationshipGoals. Exhibit A -- their palpable chemistry during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. On Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars were guests on the BBC show, and host Norton conjured up a subject some might find uncomfortable -- height. Holland, however, owned the moment, and didn't shy away from the fact that he stands 5' 8" while Zendaya is two inches taller than him.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Only Have Eyes for Each Other During Spider-Man: No Way Home Event

Zendaya and Tom Holland's chemistry transcends far beyond the screen! The Hollywood power couple appeared to only have eyes for each other, as they stepped out in style to attend the Spider-Man: No Way Home photocall in London on Sunday, Dec. 5. The two, who play love interests in the superhero film, displayed their real-life romance during the event. At one point, photographers captured the pair with their arms wrapped around each other as they gazed into each other's eyes. Another image showed the two flashing wide smiles at each other, with Zendaya holding onto Tom's leather jacket. In other pictures, the duo snuck in glances towards one another even as they posed with...
MOVIES
Popculture

Tom Holland and Zendaya Prove They're Couples Goals After Goofing off Together in New Interview

Only a few weeks after they went public with their relationship, Zendaya and Tom Holland appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. While discussing the film, the pair managed to put their connection on full display by reenacting some of their stunts from the movie, as Entertainment Tonight noted. The couple even poked fun at their height difference, as they joked about how it affected their ability to pull off a few different stunts.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Walk First Red Carpet Together as a Couple

Hollywood’s newest “it” couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya are going public about their romance in a big way!. On Sunday (December 5), the couple posed together on the red carpet for the first time since Holland, 25, confirmed their relationship in a November interview with GQ. “One of the downsides...
CELEBRITIES
crfashionbook.com

How Tom Holland and Zendaya Developed Their Couple Style

This summer was the summer of love, from a reconciliation from Bennifer to the origins of the "manic pixie dream boyfriend" with MGK and Megan Fox to the Brooklyn's new it-couple, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum. Perhaps, a myriad of pairings no one could have predicted (lets not even open the Pandora's box of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson). Summer, also, gave us a couple simmering slowly over the years : Tom Holland and Zendaya.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Tom Holland Was Told He Would Get Spider-Man Role Because He Wasn't Good Looking Enough

The story of how young actor Tom Holland got the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is pretty well documented at this point. However, Holland was recently reminiscing about his time as Spider-Man in a promotional interview for his upcoming threequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he recalled one fun detail of the casting process: being told he wasn't good looking enough to be Marvel's Spider-Man. Yes, the lovable face of Peter Parker known and adored around the world was one that Holland himself was once told – to his face – was too ugly for a mask!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Clarifies Reports About His Spider-Man Future: "Everything You Say Is Always Misconstrued"

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland is now clarifying some statements he recently made regarding his future with Spider-Man. While doing the press tour for No Way Home, Holland was asked about reports that he recently said something to the effect that he wouldn't want to still be playing Spider-Man in his '30s. However, while talking to Extra recently, Tom Holland made it clear that those reports were "a perfect example of how like everything you say is always misconstrued, and no one actually speaks the truth." So... guess we can kill that rumor?
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
KHQ Right Now

Tom Holland 'emotional' about potential Spider-Man farewell

Tom Holland is "emotional" about potentially saying farewell to Spider-Man. The upcoming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will mark the end of the latest trilogy for the web-slinging superhero and Tom admits he is uncertain whether he and co-stars Zendaya (who is also his girlfriend) and Jacob Batalan will be returning to their roles.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Should women date shorter guys, like Zendaya dates Tom Holland?

Hot Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya have been catching eyes on the red carpet due to their height difference: He’s 5-foot-8 and she’s 5-foot-10. On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Michelle Buteau talk about women dating men shorter than themselves. Buteau jokes: “Short men can’t reach everything, but they can reach what they’re supposed to!”Dec. 6, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland And Andrew Garfield Hug In Historic Spider-Man Meeting

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield may be absolutely adamant that he won't be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home with star Tom Holland -- but that doesn't mean the two can't get a little chummy out in the real world. At last night's GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood, the two met and embraced, sharing a camera-friendly moment that has fans on social media giddily retweeting it. The two were clearly pleased to see each other, and played up the historic element of two Spider-Man actors seeing each other in public for the first time.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Tom Holland Is Clarifying Recent Comments About His Future as Spider-Man

Tom Holland is speaking out about recent comments made that he’ll be back as Spider-Man after the upcoming No Way Home. If you missed it, last week it was revealed that a producer on the Spider-Man movies said that they will be making another trilogy and that Tom will return.
MOVIES

