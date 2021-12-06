ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CEO Lays off 900 Employees in Shocking Video Call

By Emily Rella
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpirits were not so bright over at Better.com when CEO Vishal Garg laid off 900 employees in a Zoom meeting. The leaked video footage shows Garg saying that the company will be letting go of 15% of its workforce, though it was later clarified that the layoffs accounted for 9% of...

www.newstimes.com

