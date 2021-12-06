Python 3.10's new features: Explicit type aliasing for forward declarations

In October 2021, Adobe rolled out a software update that included a revolutionary approach to Lightroom masking. Previously, Lightroom had offered a basic but highly useful set of masking options, including the Radial, Graduated, and Brush filters, which were tweaked and refined over the years to meet the needs of most photographers.
With this latest update, Reddit says voting will no longer be a static number on posts and feeds, as users will now see dynamic animations as vote counts go up or down in real-time. Similarly, the comment number on posts will also be animated as new comments are posted. The...
Arjay Engineering announces the upgrade of their 4100-HCF controller to display liquid level in addition to the current oil thickness display. “The updates minimize costs for our customers by eliminating the need for two controllers and providing level and oil thickness readings in one convenient location,” said Greg Reeves, Arjay Engineering President.
Deploying packages to distributed Kubernetes clusters is time-consuming. Those in charge of provisioning and preparing infrastructure for application teams know the pain of preparing clusters for production. Provisioning is only the start of a laborious process required to prepare a cluster. Once the cluster is up and running, deploying tools for things like monitoring and security is a DevOps imperative.
BEFORE WE KICK THIS TIP OFF: Today over on my scottkelby.com blog I released my 16th annual “Holiday Photography Gear Guide,” which is featured each year as the cover article from Photoshop User magazine. Here’s the link if you’re looking for some cool gift ideas. OK, on to today’s tip:...
Now that a high-performance remoting solution for Mac is here, your creative and executive teams can access their Mac from anywhere. Just think about all the ways this could help optimize and secure your organization’s workflows. In this webinar, we’ll cover:. How remoting technology works. Common use-cases and implementation options...
You have full access to this article via your institution. Josh Dorrington has become adept at viewing the jet streams. He plots fast-moving rivers of air at different atmospheric altitudes and positions the charts side by side. “You get pretty good at looking at all these cross-sections and working out what it implies,” says Dorrington, an atmospheric physicist at the University of Oxford, UK. But compared with computerized visualizations, this ‘manual’ method is slower and “it’s not as interactive”.
JetBrains has officially launched Compose Multiplatform 1.0, a tool that promises to speed the development of user interfaces for desktop, Android, and web applications, using the company’s Kotlin programming language. Compose Multiplatform has reached stable status and can be used for building production-level apps, the company said on December 2....
I recently read Scott Carey’s great InfoWorld article that focuses on application complexity as an agent for reducing developer productivity and livelihood. The article has some great ideas, including focusing on reining in complexity by using standardized third-party services and other techniques. This is a strategy that I agree has value to many organizations.
LunarCrush, a popular social analytics platform, announced the launch of LunarCrush Opinions™. The company’s latest feature was designed to complement its current offering and provide insights as to how the crypto community is feeling about the market. According to the company’s announcement, this is set to provide investors with an...
Signal, the privacy-focused instant messaging app that shot to popularity after WhatsApp’s controversial privacy policy change, is adding a new monetization feature into its app. Unlike its rival instant messaging services, Signal runs entirely on donations and this new feature will make it easier for users to make monetary contributions and support and sustain the donation model.
Discord is inviting a group of creators from a variety of fields to a new beta for premium memberships, the company announced Tuesday. This follows a spate of new features introduced to help build on Discord as a social space, including the addition of threads and community stages. While Discord...
Industry sources from Zhaoli Technology that manufacturers smartphone hardware, suggest that Huawei's next foldable phone will feature a next-generation hinge design. The company has worked on the new hinge for quite a while and said that a smartphone manufacturer is ready to launch a phone with the aforementioned hinge. Despite...
One of the best-looking Android launchers just got updated to support Android 12 and several of the new features that go along with it. Niagara Launcher has subtly moved to adopt the ‘Material You’ guidelines so it matches Android 12 on Pixel phones. For anyone else, the launcher adapts reasonably well to your wallpaper colour, but the illusion is broken once you enter into an app.
Telegram has once again decided to make the users happy by introducing a whole heap of new additions with the Telegram 8.3, and it brings a lot of new enhancements such as Protected Content, the ability to delete chat history quickly, global themes, a new option to post anonymously in public groups, and more.
With the digital transformation of businesses, security is moving to the cloud. This is driving a need for converged services to reduce complexity, improve speed and agility, enable multicloud networking and secure the new SD-WAN-enabled architecture. Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is the convergence of networking and security that is...
GitHub has unveiled a technology preview of improved code searching capabilities on its popular code-sharing site, along with “precise” code navigation for Python. Among the enhancements is a new code search engine built in Rust, oriented toward searching code and speed. In the technology preview, the search index covers more than five million of the most popular public repositories. Searches also can be made on private repositories if a user has access.
Django 4.0 has just been released, centering on capabilities in database caching and forms customization for the Python web framework. A new Redis cache back end offers built-in support for caching with the Redis in-memory database. Users will need a Redis server running either locally or on a remote machine. Python bindings for Redis also will be needed.
Facebook Messenger will start testing a handy feature to help people slit bills next week, but only in the U.S. Meta (formerly Facebook) announced the feature in a blog post rounding out the year. Dubbed ‘Split Payments,’ Meta describes it as a handy way to split up payments through a group chat using Messenger. Here’s how it works:
The Portal smart display has been updated quite a few times with new features. After rebranding itself from Facebook to Meta, the social network has decided to turn its attention to the device once again. Earlier today, Meta announced that it has added new ways for Portal owners to use...
