Public Health

Community transmission of Omicron is now happening in 'multiple regions of England', Sajid Javid reveals as he warns super-mutant variant could 'knock us off our road to recovery' and admits annual boosters may become necessary

By Emily Craig
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The super mutant Omicron Covid variant is circulating within the community, the Health Secretary confirmed today.

Sajid Javid told MPs 'multiple regions of England' were seeing cases of the variant that were not linked to international travel.

And he said he could not guarantee the variant would not 'knock us off our road to recovery', warning 'the window between infection and infectiousness may be shorter for the Omicron'.

The variant, which was first spotted last month by scientists in South Africa — the epicentre of the outbreak — has since spread to 52 countries.

Experts fear the strain will dodge protection from two doses of Covid vaccines and previous infection, due to its extensive mutations.

But scientists are still weeks away from knowing what impact the strain will have on infections, hospitalisations and deaths in the UK, as scientists wait for laboratory and real-world data.

Mr Javid said the virus will be circulating for years to come and may lead to annual booster vaccinations.

Omicron cases in the UK soared to 336 today, but the Health Secretary said none of those infected with the strain have been hospitalised.

Doctors in South Africa have insisted that most patients suffer only mild illness, with the US' top Covid expert Dr Anthony Fauci claiming today it 'doesn't look like there's a great degree of severity to it'.

But experts warn the variant spreading among younger age groups and the lag between catching the virus and becoming seriously unwell could be masking the severity of the new strain.

And British scientists, including the Government's own, warn it could put significant pressure on the NHS by virtue of the fact it can infect more people.

Sajid Javid told MPs 'multiple regions of England' were seeing cases of the variant that were not linked to international travel. And he said he could not guarantee the variant would not 'knock us off our road to recovery', warning the 'the window between infection and infectiousness may be shorter for the Omicron'
A total of 261 Omicron cases have been confirmed in England, while there is 71 in Scotland and four in Wales
In total, there are 46,000 Covid cases on average each day in the UK and data from the Covid Genomics UK Consortium (COG-UK) suggests the new strain is already behind around one in 66 of them, or 1.4 per cent
This is the image that has sparked fear among scientists, prompted ministers to turbocharge the UK's booster vaccine rollout and seen the return of mask mandates in England. It details the new super-mutant Omicron variant's spike protein mutations which experts fear will make it the most infectious and vaccine-resistant strain yet. The graphic, released by the country's top variant monitoring team, also lays bare how it is far more evolved than even the world-dominant Delta strain, with nearly five times as many alterations on the spike 

Christmas hopes boosted as study suggests '70% of Omicron has NOT mutated to evade vaccines or natural immunity'

Existing Covid jabs and prior infection should still protect people against severe illness from the Omicron super variant, according to a study hailed by one of No10's top health chiefs.

The promising research found that while the new strain has more than triple the micro-mutations as Delta, there are still large swathes of the virus that remain vulnerable immune system.

Italian researchers ran Omicron's unprecedented number of spike protein alterations through a mathematical model to gauge how well the virus will be recognised by the body.

They found that about 70 per cent of the spike had not evolved to evade vaccines or natural immunity and in theory will still be targeted by the immune system of a vaccinated or recently-infected person.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency and key No10 advisor, said the finding signalled a 'glass half full' scenario, with the variant unlikely to make jabs redundant like previously feared.

But the immunologist expressed some concern that Omicron has three times more alterations to parts of the virus that are targeted by antibodies and T cells, known as epitopes, compared to any other variant.

Mr Javid told the Commons there were now 261 confirmed Omicron cases in England, 71 in Scotland, and four in Wales, bringing the UK total to 336.

He said: 'This includes cases with no links to international travel and it is highly likely that there is now community transmission across multiple regions of England.'

Mr Javid added: 'We are learning more about this new variant all the time.

'Recent analysis from the UK Health Security Agency suggests that the window between infection and infectiousness may be shorter for the Omicron variant than for the Delta variant, but we don't yet have a complete picture of whether Omicron causes more severe disease or indeed how it interacts with the vaccines.

'We can't say for certain at this point whether Omicron has the potential to knock us off our road to recovery.'

He said: 'We are leaving nothing to chance. Our strategy is to buy ourselves time and to strengthen our defences while our world-leading scientists assess this new variant and what it means for our fight against Covid.'

Covid restrictions for UK arrivals to take tests and isolate in quarantine hotels are 'temporary measures' in place while scientists in the UK are still learning about the variant, Mr Javid said.

He said the booster programme and monoclonal antibody treatment sotrovimab, which was approved by the UK's medicines watchdog, will also strengthen Britain's defenses against the strain.

'We’re taking early action now so we don’t have to take tougher action later on and so we can take every opportunity to prevent more cases from arriving in our country,' Mr Javid added.

It comes as the UK recorded 51,459 new cases in the last 24 hours which was a fifth more than last Monday and the third time in a week that they have breached the 50,000 mark. Another 41 deaths were also registered in a 17 per cent increase compared to a week ago.

Another 290,165 booster jabs were rolled out across the country on Sunday, significantly short of No10's 500,000-a-day target it set last week to shield against the incoming Omicron wave.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May said the Government 'cannot respond to new variants by stopping and starting sectors of our economy' and an annual boosters 'will almost certainly be needed'.

Total Covid cases are rising fastest in London and the South East of England with most of the Omicron infections linked to travellers flying back into the UK

Mr Javid replied: 'In terms of the severity of this, I think we shouldn’t jump to any conclusion, we just don’t have enough data.'

But he said the virus will not go away for 'many, many years and perhaps it will lead to annual vaccinations, but we have to find ways to continue with life as normal'.

When asked how many of the infected people tested positive are ill, Mr Javid told the Commons: 'The number of confirmed cases in the UK is 336 – they are all by definition infected.

'Some may be asymptomatic, others will be feeling ill. None of them, so far, as far as I am aware, have been hospitalised.'

Earlier today, Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia, said he expected it to become the dominant variant 'probably within the next weeks or a month', based on how rapidly it is outpacing Delta in the South African epicentre.

He claimed that while that timeline means there is little need for more curbs at Christmas, it does not rule out more restrictions being needed at some point in the New Year.

But Boris Johnson today refused to rule out tougher Covid curbs over the festive period, merely insisting that Christmas will be 'better' than last year. He is due to review the current measures in two weeks' time.

Mr Johnson said on a trip to Merseyside: 'We're still waiting to see exactly how dangerous it is, what sort of effect it has in terms of deaths and hospitalisations.'

albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Sajid Javid defends 'swift action' on Omicron variant

Face masks will be compulsory in shops and on public transport in England, and UK arrivals are expected to have to take PCR tests from Tuesday in response to the new Omicron variant. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the measures would help to ensure that people can "enjoy Christmas with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Covid variant may evade vaccines and could pose ‘substantial risk to public health,’ Javid warns

The new Covid-19 variant detected in southern Africa may be more transmissible than the Delta strain and vaccines “may be less effective against it”, health secretary Sajid Javid has said.In a statement to the House of Commons, Mr Javid said that the emergence of the Nu variant was of “huge international concern”.It is “highly likely” that the strain has spread outside the African countries were it is believed to have developed, but no cases have yet been detected in the UK, the health secretary told MPs.Mr Javid told MPs that the new variant - known as B1.1.529 - was...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Race against time to tweak vaccines against Omicron variant: AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna say they can create NEW jab for super-mutant amid claims it makes existing ones 40% less effective against transmission

Scientists are racing to tweak existing vaccines against the new Covid variant spreading rapidly across the planet. The 'monster' strain, named Omicron and designated a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation on Friday, has reached the UK and Belgium after being discovered in South Africa. The UN public...
HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: England ‘nowhere near’ introducing tougher Covid restrictions, Sajid Javid says

England is “nowhere near” introducing tougher Covid restrictions, Sajid Javid says, despite the return of mask-wearing and PCR tests for travellers.The health secretary rejected stricter curbs – such as social distancing, or a working from home rule – arguing they “carry a very heavy price” and are not necessary now, despite the arrival of the Omicron variant.Mr Javid also said people should “continue with their plans as normal for Christmas”, although warning it would be “irresponsible to make guarantees”.Asked about moving to harsher restrictions, including social distancing, Mr Javid told Sky News: “We are not there yet – we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Six Omicron cases are linked to a Steps concert in Glasgow as the total identified in Scotland hits 29 and Nicola Sturgeon warns there is now 'community transmission' of the mutant strain which could see infections rise 'significantly'

Six Omicron coronavirus cases in Scotland have been linked to a Steps concert in Glasgow as Nicola Sturgeon warned 'there is now community transmission of this variant'. A total of 16 new cases of the Covid variant have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 29.
WORLD
The Independent

Covid: Sajid Javid to outline new measures to fight Omicron variant

Sajid Javid is expected to announce more details on the measures being brought in after the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.As two cases of the heavily mutated variant – feared to potentially be more transmissible and evasive of vaccines – were discovered in the UK on Saturday, and four more countries were added to the travel red list, Boris Johnson held a press conference at Downing Street. The prime minister announced a range of new “temporary and precautionary” restrictions in England, including the return of mandatory mask wearing in shops and on public transport, and self-isolation for contacts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sajid Javid refuses to rule out return to lockdown in response to Omicron variant of Covid

Health secretary Sajid Javid has refused to rule out a new lockdown in England in response to the threat of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.Mr Javid told MPs than no-one wanted to see a return to measures of the sort deployed when the coronavirus first emerged last year.But he was unable to give a positive response to Tory MP Richard Drax’s plea for a pledge “that he will never ever go back to locking this country down”.Mr Javid was speaking as he outlined new requirements to wear face-coverings in shops and public transport in England, as well as 10...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron circulating in the community, Sajid Javid confirms

The Omicron variant of coronavirus is now circulating within the community, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed.Mr Javid told MPs on Monday that “multiple regions of England” were seeing cases of the variant that were not linked to international travel.And he said he could not guarantee the variant would not “knock us off our road to recovery”, as he said the “the window between infection and infectiousness may be shorter for the Omicron”.Earlier, Professor Paul Hunter, from the school of medicine at the University of East Anglia had warned the Omicron variant could be spreading faster than a previous...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nursing Times

Government confirms community transmission of Omicron now happening in UK

The new Covid-19 variant is now being transmitted between people in the UK, the government has confirmed in an update branded "concerning" by health service groups. In a statement to the House of Commons yesterday, health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said that there were new cases of the Omicron variant "with no links to international travel”, meaning the variant is now spreading via “community transmission across multiple regions of England”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

UK's Covid cases spike again amid growing Omicron wave: Daily infections jump 15% in a week to 45,691 as Boris warns super-mutant variant IS 'more transmissible' with numbers doubling every two days

Britain's Covid crisis continued to surge today in the face of the spiralling Omicron crisis, with cases increasing again on last week and Boris Johnson warning the super-mutant variant is more transmissible. Government figures showed there were 45,691 new positive tests over the last 24 hours, up 15 per cent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Passengers from South Africa were not tested and ‘got home in normal way’, Sajid Javid admits

Air passengers from South Africa were not tested on arrival on Friday, despite fears they could be carrying the Omicron variant, Sajid Javid has conceded.They travelled on from airports in normal ways – including on public transport – and were only then asked to take Covid tests and to go into isolation if they tested positive, the health secretary said.It means the UK does not know how many arrivals from South Africa were infected – after a staggering 10 per cent of people on one flight into the Netherlands did test positive.Quizzed on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr...
WORLD
The Independent

Vaccination drive gives Scotland ‘hope for the future’, health secretary says

One year to the day since the mass vaccination drive began the Scottish health secretary hailed the country’s programme as an “overwhelming success”.In the biggest vaccination programme ever seen, some 4,355,063 first doses, 3,962,203 second doses and 1,922,604 boosters and third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Scotland from around 1,200 locations.Humza Yousaf the country’s health secretary, said: “The national vaccination programme has provided us all with hope for the future. It is an overwhelming success.”More than 17,800 vaccinators and staff at more than 750 GP surgeries have worked to administer the shots. According to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Homes cut off by Storm Arwen to be reconnected by tomorrow, PM says

Homes still without power following Storm Arwen will be reconnected “by tomorrow at the latest”, the Prime Minister has said.Boris Johnson said he spoke to the chief executive of Northern Powergrid on Monday, and that he had been told of the new target.But a deadline set on Wednesday last week had already been missed as MPs heard there was something “seriously wrong” at the supplier.On Wednesday, Downing Street said properties affected by the power cuts caused by Storm Arwen should have supply restored “by the end of the week”, but more than 1,000 remained cut off on Monday.This afternoon I...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sajid Javid announces pre-departure Covid tests for travellers to England

Health Secretary Sajid Javid announces that travellers to England face pre-departure tests. Mr Javid said all international arrivals to the UK will be required to take a pre-departure Covid-19 test to tackle the new Omicron variant. The health secretary said the tightened requirements will come into force from 4am on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

