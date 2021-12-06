ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List, From Whisky Enthusiasts to Adrenaline Junkies

 6 days ago
DeWar's Main Courtesy Image

Make no mistake: Selecting the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list is no easy task. But when you add Dewar’s Blended Scotch Whisky to the mix, you’re sure to knock it out of the park. College grads love it, grandparents love it, aspiring home chefs who need a little liquid courage to get in the mood love it. Below, our favorite Dewar’s gifts for the holiday season, along with nine more fun finds for those near and dear. Grab your favorite whisky glass and settle in to knocking your holiday shopping off with the below guide, a Pioneer’s Punch, and just a few clicks on a World Wide Web near you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRbGT_0dFVVwSH00

Dewar’s Blended Scotch Whisky, 12 Years and 15 Years

Nobody knows Scotch whisky better than Dewar’s, the world’s most awarded blended Scotch whisky, that’s been changing the course of whisky history since 1846. Both the 12-year aged ($30) and 15-year aged blended Scotch whisky ($40) make marvelous presents for the discerning tippler, and right now you can order a free, personalized label and then apply to a store-bought bottle. “Happy Holidays: More Whisky Please,” perhaps? Whether you’re buying a gift for colleagues, friends, or family, it’s a thoughtful present they’re sure to appreciate—and savor sipping. P.S. For something different, we also love Dewar’s Scotch Whisky Japanese Smooth, a unique Scotch Whisky finished in Mizunara Oak casks.

[from $30; dewars.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXCbu_0dFVVwSH00

Le Clare Men’s Collection Slippers

How did cavemen do it without a fine pair of slippers? We know not, but these stylish slippers—available in a variety of styles and colors—are the best we’ve tried to date. Our personal favorite is the nuvola bico wool slippers in charcoal, but go with your gut to suit your friend or family member’s taste preferences. Bonus: Comfy slippers pair well with at-home whisky sipping.

[from $95; italian-slippers.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OU2RI_0dFVVwSH00

Onewheel Pint X

What electric skateboard? This nifty transportation device, which debuted in fall 2021, gives the user a surfing- or snowboarding-like sensation, all the while they navigate their local streets. It’s equally well suited for work commutes as it is for exploring rough roads on BLM land. The Onewheel is a compact and fun electric personal transporter that reaches a top speed of 18 MPH and has a 12-18-mile range. Throw in the Lumos Ultra ($120) LED light-up helmet to complete this gift for the thrill-seeker in your posse.

[from $1,400; onewheel.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvC4T_0dFVVwSH00

Baddle Advance

Like long, impassioned games of gin rummy, blind whisky taste tests, and building a campfire in your backyard just for the hell of it, life should be fun. Especially during the holidays. Countless Americans have embraced the paddleball sport of pickleball in times of late, and we can’t think of a better way to up their game than with this USAPA-approved (yes, that’s the USA Pickleball Association, and it is, in fact, a thing) midweight pickleball paddle that’s a first-rate racquet for players of all skill levels. The colorful paddle has a graphite paddle face, a special core material to enhance your power and ball control, and comes in two sizes, standard and XT Grip.

[$110; baddle.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyQIE_0dFVVwSH00

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

All that whiskey your crew has been sipping deserves to be paired with some equally wonderful sustenance. And what better to satiate growling bellies than some ‘za? This multi-fuel (wood, charcoal, or gas with a separate burner) pizza oven hits 950 °F degrees to create authentic Neapolitan-style pizza. Once the oven reaches that fiery temp, pizzas cook in about a minute. Bonus: Your pals can use this powerful appliance to make fish, veggies, and steak.

[$399; ooni.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9ntA_0dFVVwSH00

Sesame Collective Sesame Staples Spice Set

Sesame Collective, owners of the restaurants Mediterranean Exploration Company, Shalom Y’all, Lil’ Shalom, and Yalla, in Portland, Oregon, created this stellar spice set of house-blended Mejadara, Ras el hanout, and Shawarma spices, which arrive packed with recipe ideas for the gourmand in your inner circle. If you prefer, you can buy the spices individually for $9 here.

[$26; sesamecollective.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OXT1_0dFVVwSH00

Tinggly Give Stories, Not Stuff Gift Box

We’re digging the offering from this company that specializes in experiences all over the world—from shark cage diving in Oahu to spending a night in an oceanfront treehouse—for the adventurer on your list. This gift gives the recipient a choice of hundreds of activities and experiences with no expiration date. They can use it when the time is right. As a bonus, Tinggly is all about sustainability, so the gift boxes are made from recycled materials with eco-friendly inks (or you can have the gift delivered via email). And for every experience, Tinggly cleans up 11 pounds of polluting plastic and offsets 200% of C02 carbon emissions.

[$59; tinggly.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgX2N_0dFVVwSH00

Dreametech Bot W10

For the dear friend or better half who’s always entertaining, this smart robot vacuum cleaner and mop will actually have them looking forward to clean-up after their next Friendsgiving or whisky-tasting session with their college buddies. With an elegant design, the intelligent vacuum also boasts impressive navigation and obstacle avoidance skills, a large water tank, top-notch corner cleaning, an easy-to-use app, and smart pressure changing to maximize sweeping effectiveness on carpets.

[$1,089; amazon.com]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYvtk_0dFVVwSH00

Brooklyn Candle Studio Santal Scent Bundle

This reed diffuser, candle, and room mist gift set includes a trio of beautifully crafted, sustainably sourced products. They’ll help your friend or family member unwind at the end of yet another long day. We also appreciate that these candles are 100% soy wax derived from American-grown soybeans for an eco-friendly burn with lead-free cotton wicks. The company is a female- and minority-owned business, and we’re equally big fans of the meditation candle gift set ($80) and Sunday Morning Scent Bundle ($90), if you’re looking for other great ideas.

[$90; brooklyncandlestudio.com]

