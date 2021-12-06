‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

After Into the Spider-Verse comes... Across the Spider-Verse. The first look at the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is here and it reveals that it is actually the first of two movies that will continue the animated saga of Miles Morales and his various spider-powered friends. The first teaser features Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), who’s also currently appearing as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye) and also shows Miles meeting Spider-Man 2099, who appeared in a post-credits scene in Into the Spider-Verse, voiced by Oscar Isaac. Check it out below:

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO