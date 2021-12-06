ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

By Matt Singer
MIX 108
MIX 108
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s the television series that me and like eight other people asked for: MacGruber!. Hot off its record-breaking run in movie theaters (and by “hot” I mean it’s been ten years, and by “record-breaking” I mean it was one of the most unsuccessful wide releases in the history of the motion...

mix108.com

Comments / 0

Related
theface.com

Trailer of the Week: Euphoria series two

The ​“Official Tease” for series two of Euphoria, the pandemic-delayed return of the breakout drama show of 2019. I can’t remember 2019, because Covid has wiped both my short- and long-term memory. Well, Euphoria was a Very Big Deal in the good old days of two years ago. It’s the...
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

Peacemaker Trailer Previews the John Cena Series

HBO Max has revealed the official Peacemaker trailer and key art, which preview the upcoming series starring John Cena. You can view the Peacemaker trailer below and you’ll find the poster underneath. Peacemaker is set to debut on HBO Max in January 2022 and extends the world that James Gunn...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” Series

HBO Max has premiered the full-length, three-minute trailer for James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” spin-off series “Peacemaker”. The eight-episode series will take place after that film’s events but also explore the origins of John Cena’s title character as Peacemaker must deal with emotional turmoil in his own life. The series...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Rourke
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Billy Zane
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Will Forte
Person
Jorma Taccone
Person
Ryan Phillippe
NewsTimes

Peacock Orders ‘Supernatural Academy’ Animated Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The animated series adaptation of “The Supernatural Academy” books by Jaymin Eve has been ordered at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety originally reported the series was in the works from 41 Entertainment back in October 2019. The half-hour series will debut on Peacock on Jan. 20, 2022. The first season will consist of 16 episodes.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For Peacock’s THE HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE

Peacock has released these official key art and trailer for their new original holiday movie ‘THE HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE’ which premieres Thursday, December 9. The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish (Kyle Richards) and Diana (Betsy Brandt), have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years. But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating exposé.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max’s “Station Eleven” Series Trailer

HBO Max has premiered the trailer for “Station Eleven,” the post-apocalypse set drama that follows the survivors of a devastating flu pandemic as they attempt to rebuild society. The saga reportedly spans multiple timelines and is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.
TV SERIES
Collider

New 'MacGruber' TV Show Trailer Reveals His Biggest Threat Yet

Look out, MacGyver — there’s a new hero in town, and he isn’t afraid to punch below the belt. Peacock has officially released a new trailer for MacGruber, the upcoming Will Forte parody series hitting the streamer on December 16, showing off all-new fights, explosions, and stunts that are certain to push the SNL parody to new levels, with the eight-episode series also featuring Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Laurence Fishburne, and Billy Zane in a very impressive beret.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Nbc#Peacock Streaming Service
Syracuse.com

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer; ‘MacGruber’ returns; Daredevil confirmed: Buzz

Whoa. Keanu Reeves is back as Neo / Mr. Anderson in the new trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections,” though we still don’t know if he’s plugged back into the Matrix, had his memory wiped or some other blue pill/red pill explanation for what happened to our hero from the original trilogy. The fourth “Matrix” movie, directed by Lana Wachowski and also starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith, will premiere Dec. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max. The film comes to theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Vigil, Peacock’s submarine thriller, teases murder at sea in new trailer

Police procedurals are some of the most common shows on TV. However, the first trailer for Peacock‘s Vigil navigates new ground by setting up an intriguing murder at sea — in a nuclear submarine. And the implications of this death may lead to even graver crimes. Vigil debuted on BBC...
TV SERIES
weisradio.com

“Smell you later”: Laurence Fishburne, Kristen Wiig and Will Forte in bonkers trailer to Peacock’s ‘MacGruber’

Peacock has dropped a trailer to its upcoming small-screen version of Will Forte‘s popular SNL sketch, MacGruber. Forte’s MacGyver-spoofing character is seen getting released “after rotting for a decade in prison,” according to the streaming service, tapped by a high-ranking military official, played by Laurence Fishburne, as the country’s only hope against your standard world-threatening madman.
MOVIES
WHAS 11

Will Forte Is Shooting Villains, Blowing Stuff Up and Saving the World in First 'MacGruber' Trailer

Back in action and ready to rumble! The hilariously inept special operations agent MacGruber is returning for a new TV series on Peacock, and the stakes are higher than ever. Peacock released the first official teaser for the new series, starring Will Forte as the eponymous patriotic super agent who must, again, put his life on the line for the sake of the world.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvseriesfinale.com

AP Bio: Cancelled; No Season Five for Peacock TV Series

AP Bio has been axed once again. Peacock canceled the comedy series after two seasons. The series aired two seasons on NBC before it was canceled. Starring Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, and Paula Pell, the series follows Jack Griffin (Howerton) who returns home and becomes an AP Biology teacher.
TV SERIES
Hollywood News

New trailer for Prime Video original series ‘With Love’

Prime Video has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming series, WIth Love which will premiere on the service in December. All of the episodes are written and executive produced by Gloria Calderón, and land on 17th December. This new limited series on Prime Video stars Emeraude Toubia, Mark...
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Netflix ACTION PACK Animated Series

Netflix has released this official trailer for “Action Pack”. Cast: Nevin Kar as Clay, Oscar Reyez as Watts, Sydney Thomas as Treena and Julieta Cortes as Wren. Action Pack is a preschool superhero adventure series from OddBot Inc. The Action Pack is a group of heroic kids — Treena, Watts, Wren and Clay — who use their incredible super powers as they take on the biggest threats in Hope Springs, implement the lessons taught by Mr. Ernesto at the Action Academy, and fulfill their ultimate mission of bringing out the good in everything, even in villains! The series is animated by ICON Creative Studio.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Trailer For New Crime Drama VIGIL Coming To Peacock December

Peacock has a new crime drama, Vigil, releasing on December 23. Starring Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Martin Compston, Paterson Joseph, Adam James, Connor Swindells, Gary Lewis, Lolita Chakrabart, Anjli Mohindra, Daniel Portman, Lorne Macfadyen, Stephen Dillane, and Lauren Lyle, this show actually looks pretty good. Here’s the official synopsis:
TV SERIES
MIX 108

‘Sonic 2’ Poster Debuts Online Ahead of First Trailer

The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 debuts online tomorrow; Jim Carrey, who plays Dr. Robotnik, and Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic, will present it during The Game Awards on December 9. (That’s tomorrow night, as of this writing.) In the meantime, here is the first poster for the film — and the news that the voice of Tails in the film has been cast.
MOVIES
MIX 108

First ’Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Reveals It’s a Two-Part Film

After Into the Spider-Verse comes... Across the Spider-Verse. The first look at the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is here and it reveals that it is actually the first of two movies that will continue the animated saga of Miles Morales and his various spider-powered friends. The first teaser features Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), who’s also currently appearing as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye) and also shows Miles meeting Spider-Man 2099, who appeared in a post-credits scene in Into the Spider-Verse, voiced by Oscar Isaac. Check it out below:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halo TV Series Trailer Officially Revealed

Next year, Paramount+ subscribers will get the opportunity to check out a live-action series based on the Halo franchise, and tonight, The Game Awards revealed a first look trailer for the show. Viewers were given an opportunity to see Master Chief in action, and the series looks incredibly promising thus far! It's far too early to tell whether the adaptation will be able to capture the quality of the Xbox series, but it's pretty awesome to see these elements brought to life.
TV SERIES
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy