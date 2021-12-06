ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

First case of COVID-19 omicron variant identified in Mississippi

By Will Stribling
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLgH5_0dFVVLEk00
Daphne Webster-Quinn, a nurse practitioner at Mallory Community Health Center, labels collected specimen during COVID-19 testing in Lexington, Miss., Thursday, April 30, 2020. Credit: Eric J. Shelton/Mississippi Today

On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the state. The case was identified in a fully vaccinated individual who recently traveled to New York. The individual has not been hospitalized.

“We were prepared for the appearance of this variant in Mississippi, and we need to remember that Delta is still a very active variant of COVID-19 currently in the state, as well,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs in a press release.

Mississippi is the 17th state in the U.S. to report the presence of omicron. Infections from the variant have been identified in dozens of countries on every continent except Antarctica.

The first U.S. omicron case was identified on Nov. 29 in San Francisco in a person who had recently returned from South Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health experts have urged caution over panic when reacting to the emergence of omicron. Scientists expect to learn much more in the coming weeks about the new variant. At the moment, much is still unknown about the severity of illness caused by the variant and how it interacts with currently available treatments and vaccines. Dobbs said the best thing people can do right now to protect themselves is to get vaccinated and a receive a booster dose if eligible.

“Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow the transmission rate, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death,” he said.

First identified in Botswana and South Africa, omicron has been called a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. The organization has warned that it poses a great danger to the global recovery from the pandemic, despite the current lack of data on the variant.

Any person that wishes to schedule a vaccination or booster appointment in Mississippi can online at covidvaccine.umc.edu, or by calling MSDH’s COVID-19 hotline at 866-498-4948.

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 20

Expired Pimp
2d ago

unvaccinated can catch, spread, hospitalize and die from covidvaccinated can still catch, spread, hospitalize and die from covid meaning vaccines are worthless and its a no win either way.. its all about survival of the fittest in how strong your immune system is.. if your weak u die.. case closed..

Reply(1)
7
Susie Thurman
2d ago

Put not your trust in man or things, trust God; He's knows the beginning, the in-between and ending!!!🙏

Reply
9
Debbie L Zuber
2d ago

But ofcourse its in Ms....more of the "unvaxed "fear tactics. No thanks, Still gonna continue to pass on it.

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Government
State
New York State
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
hngn.com

Scientists Discover Alarming COVID-19 Super Variant; Virus Could be More Jab-Resistant, Transmissible Than Any Version

Scientists have raised the alarm about a new "worst-ever" super-mutant COVID-19 variant that would reduce vaccination effectiveness by at least 40%. Experts previously detailed how the B.1.1.529 variation contains around 30 mutations, the most ever observed in a variant and twice as many as Delta, implying that it might be more jab-resistant and transmissible than any previous form.
SCIENCE
KATV

Arkansas Department of Health warns of new COVID-19 variant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — A new COVID-19 variant is causing enough concern that the Biden administration implemented travel restrictions. The administration will restrict travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi starting Monday. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Arkansas Department of Health Medical Director for Immunizations,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WZDX

UAB epidemiologist believes omicron variant may be 'less severe'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The omicron variant has not been detected in Alabama yet. However, scientists and doctors say there still isn’t enough to know about this new mutation. It’s now the fifth variant of concern. FOX54's Keneisha Deas spoke with an Alabama epidemiologist on the research they do have so...
SCIENCE
WJTV 12

Where people in Mississippi are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Global Health#Covid 19 Omicron#Msdh State Health
Content creator

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in South Africa

It's a variant of concern, according to scientists. The COVID-19 virus is a king of all kinds of mutations. We’ve had the Alpha variant, Gamma variant, Beta variant, and Delta. And now there’s a new variant — Omicron — that just emerged and was identified in South Africa. WHO designated Omicron a variant of concern.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Dallas News

What do scientists know about the omicron variant, and why are they worried?

The omicron variant of the coronavirus appears to have more than 30 mutations in the coronavirus’ spike protein, which could affect how easily it spreads to people, the Associated Press reported. Sharon Peacock, who has led genetic sequencing of COVID-19 in Britain at the University of Cambridge, said the data...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Stories: David Magee

In this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with writer David Magee to discuss his powerful new memoir Dear William, written to his late son who died of an accidental drug overdose. He helped inspire and create the William Magee Center for Wellness Education at...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KVAL

Omicron variant detected in unvaccinated Hawaii resident

HONOLULU (AP) — The omicron coronavirus variant was confirmed Thursday in an unvaccinated Hawaii resident with no recent travel history, state health officials said. The adult had been infected with COVID-19 a year ago, isn't currently hospitalized and had "mild-to-moderate" symptoms, including headache, body aches and cough, Hawaii Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Bay Area

State Health Officials on Watch for COVID-19 Omicron Variant

State public health officials said Sunday they are watching for the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus and stepping up vaccination and booster efforts. "California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the U.S.," Dr. Tomas Aragon, director of the California Department of Public Health said Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLOX

SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi will see their food benefits return to just above pre-pandemic levels come January 1. The Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that additional benefits given to recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic will be rolled back next year, less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration related to the pandemic expired.
JACKSON, MS
wtae.com

Doctors say omicron COVID-19 variant could spread the fastest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a half dozen major variants of COVID-19, doctors at the University of Kansas Health System say omicron will likely spread the fastest, possibly twice as fast as delta but the illness may not be as severe as the delta variant. "They may be a little...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy