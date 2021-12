"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" won the Daytime Talk Show at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres accepted the award from presenter JoJo Siwa. "It means more to me, especially now," she told the audience. "This is our final season, so to all the people who voted and to everyone that I have worked with for the past 19 years, we are a family. I love all of you. I'm grateful and thank you for supporting me for all these 19 years that we've been doing the show and the show has been the greatest experience of my life. I have enjoyed every bit of it."

