At first, beachgoer Jay Beiler didn’t know what to make of the bizarre creature he found washed up on Black’s Beach near San Diego, California. “You know, I go to the beach fairly often, so I’m familiar with the territory, but I’ve never seen an organism that looked quite as fearsome as this,” he told KNSD about his discovery on Saturday, Nov. 13. “It’s the stuff of nightmares.”

