CoreLogic, a global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, has released the Homeowner Equity Report for the third quarter of 2021. The report shows U.S. homeowners with mortgages – which account for roughly 63% of all properties – have seen their equity increase by 31.1% year over year, representing a collective equity gain of over $3.2 trillion, and an average gain of $56,700 per borrower, since the third quarter of 2020.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO