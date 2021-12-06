ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

West Tisbury looks toward renewable future

By Eunki Seonwoo
Martha's Vineyard Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Tisbury energy committee introduced three main strategies toward attaining the town’s goal of being powered by 100% renewable energy by 2040 — support West Tisbury’s transition toward having all electric vehicles and town buildings, provide information to the public on making the transition toward more electricity in their homes,...

