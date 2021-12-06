West Tisbury looks toward renewable future

According to the UN, global food prices have risen over 30% over the last year. The cost of living has also steadily risen, with substantial increases seen in everything from everyday grocery items to general goods and services. Pandemic-driven shortages and supply crunches, coupled with rising energy demand, climate change, a lack of viable options, and limited spare capacity have hit the energy market as well. This is where solar solutions can help by bringing safe, easy, hassle-free, and cost-effective solar savings. For example, PosiGen, founded by CEO Thomas Neyhart, recently hit the 18,000-install milestone. The company caters to communities with limited options for energy independence and has introduced several creative innovations for delivering solar energy to the communities that need it most. But is solar right for everyone?

