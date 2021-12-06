ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enhancing Microsoft SQL Server Performance on VMware Cloud on AWS and VMware vSAN with the SQL Server Trace Flag 1800

By Oleg Ulyanov
vmware.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVMware Cloud on AWS delivers the consistent vSphere-based infrastructure that runs on Amazon EC2 elastic, bare-metal instances dedicated to each customer. VMware Cloud on AWS leverages VMware vSAN as the primary storage solution. Several configuration recommendations help you achieve the best performance experience for your Microsoft SQL Server databases. One of...

blogs.vmware.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sql#Microsoft Sql Server#Cloud Infrastructure#Aws#Vsphere#Os Io#Ios#512b Io#Sql Server
vmware.com

Developer Ready Clouds for VMware Cloud Provider Partners: Announcing GA of Tanzu Standard Edition

VMware Tanzu Standard edition is generally available as of November 25, 2021 for VMware Cloud Provider partners. With the rapid global growth in cloud-native developer and DevSecOps/Developers’ needs for simplified and on-demand container infrastructure in multi-cloud environments, enterprises are looking to cloud providers for Kubernetes managed service offerings that span multi-clouds. Tanzu Standard, integrated with VMware Cloud Director is the solution that enables cloud providers to offer multi-tenant managed Kubernetes as-a-Service (KaaS) in multi-cloud environments. By going beyond the vSphere on-premise offering of Tanzu Basic edition and combining features in Tanzu Mission Control for MSP, both announced earlier this year, Tanzu Standard for Cloud Providers takes our Developer Ready Cloud vision to the next stage, by enabling managed services for creating Kubernetes (K8s) clusters as well as managing CNCF conformant K8s clusters across clouds.
COMPUTERS
smarteranalyst.com

VMware Teams with Mitacs for Sustainable 6G

VMware, Inc. (VMW) has inked a deal with non-profit organization Mitacs. The partnership aims at boosting Applied Research with Canadian Universities, enhancing connectivity, and paving a sustainable path for 6G. Shares of the cloud computing and virtualization technology company gained 2.22% on November 25 to close at $118.70. (See VMware...
BUSINESS
vmware.com

VMware Fusion with multiple display

I'm using 3 displays including my laptop monitor and 2 external monitors. The problem is I'm not able to expand my VMware to other motors. Also, I having a problem with Unity mode. I worked when I used only with my MacBook, but since when I used with my external moditor.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Vmware tools uninstallling

Anyone have any suggestions as far as vmware tools uninstalling. We have a client running Vcenter 7.0.3 and vmware tools v 11360, and the tools keeps uninstalling every wek or so. Get a notice that it is down, log into vcenter and notice that tools is not installed and thus, has no NIC divers/network, reinstall tools, and everything is good once again.
COMPUTERS
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
INTERNET
vmware.com

How does VMware pro 16 connect proxy server to virtual machine?

I am using vmware pro 16. I want to always have a proxy server connected to my virtual machine, but I don't know how. Please explain with pictures. And I couldn't find a suitable topic. I'm sorry. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. A moderator should be along to move your thread...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware Cloud Director Availability DR and Migration Plans

Planning is essential to successfully react in the event of a disaster or while migrating workloads to a Provider site. Automating as many steps as possible while lowering the number of manual iterations plus the option to perform a dry run gives customers extra confidence that their workloads are in safe hands.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

New VMware Marketplace Features to Enhance the User Experience

The VMware Marketplace team continues to work on improving the experience of our publishers and customers. Each new product release adds a new layer of accessibility and simplicity oriented to facilitate our users to meet their specific needs. Keep reading to discover what’s new with the VMware Marketplace!. Check the...
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft Exchange servers hacked to deploy BlackByte ransomware

CVE-2021-34473 - Pre-auth Path Confusion leads to ACL Bypass (Patched in April by KB5001779) CVE-2021-34523 - Elevation of Privilege on Exchange PowerShell Backend (Patched in April by KB5001779) CVE-2021-31207 - Post-auth Arbitrary-File-Write leads to RCE (Patched in May by KB5003435) Since researchers disclosed the vulnerabilities, threat actors have begun to...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Can I use the VMware agent 8 in a VMware 7.13 environment

I am running VM Horizon 7.13 and working on mew master images. Can I use any of the agents for Horizon 8 within my master image without having issues?. We've been doing this a lot without any issues ever, although it is not a supported scenario. Typically when a new version pops up, we put the newer agent into some test pools first and later on move them to production even before Connection Servers are upgraded to the same level. Hence the differences haven't been much more than a one step, so really cannot tell about the situation you're thinking now.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

The Evolution of VMware TAMs

Change is a constant aspect of everyone’s lives. The more we experience, the more we learn and evolve. As I look back over my years as a VMware Technical Account Manager (TAM), I see that evolution in sharp focus, not only in the technology that we engage with but also in the way I work with my customers’ teams.
COMPUTERS

