Minor clashes at marches honoring Greek youth shot by police

A Black man’s death at the hands of his white neighbour has become the subject of fierce debate in a small Missouri community.Justin King, 28, was shot and killed on 3 November at the trailer park where he lived in Bourbon, a town of 1,600 people about 70 miles outside of St Louis.The shooter, a 42-year-old white man, was taken into custody but released without charge after the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department determined he acted in self-defence when King broke into his home.However, family members and neighbours refuted the narrative adopted by police in interviews with NBC News, saying King...
