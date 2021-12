Tennessee guard Jordan Horston has been named the SEC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday. Horston continued her stellar play in 2021-22, earning Most Outstanding Player and All-Tournament honors at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas over the weekend. The 6-foot-2 junior averaged 15.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, as No. 11/10 Tennessee collected wins over Kansas and Oklahoma State at the event and improved to 6-0 on the season.

BASKETBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO