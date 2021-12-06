ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Game-Preview #22: Ottawa Senators @ New Jersey Devils

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe surging Senators head down to New Jersey to face a Devils team that is winless in their last 3 games. Coming off consecutive victories on back-to-back nights, the Ottawa Senators now boast their first multi-game win streak of the season. Fresh off a game on Saturday night versus...

senshot.com

Comments / 0

Related
prohockeyrumors.com

New Jersey Devils Claim Nathan Bastian

Welcome back, Nathan. The New Jersey Devils have claimed Nathan Bastian off waivers from the Seattle Kraken, bringing back the player they lost in the expansion draft. Bastian, 23, never seemed like a player that would make it through waivers, given the mix of size, draft pedigree and relative youth that he brings. A second-round pick in 2016, he played 41 games for the Devils last season, scoring ten points and forming a nice line with longtime teammate Michael McLeod.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Pavel Zacha is Blooming for the New Jersey Devils

Hockey players progress at different rates in the NHL, ranging from being ready right away to some who will never quite get to the needed caliber. Somewhere in between those extremes lie the late bloomers: players who maybe don’t progress as much as observers would like in their first few seasons, but eventually become at least regulars in a lineup. I’m not sure he truly fits the “late” part because of how young he still is, but New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha has been blooming under Lindy Ruff.
NHL
FanSided

New Jersey Devils Fall Short in a Crazy Game Against Wild

After beating the Tampa Bay Lightning, the New Jersey Devils came home to face the Minnesota Wild. For the Wild, right now, they’re tied for 4th in goals with the Anaheim Ducks. Minnesota has a lot of scoring power on their team. Kirill Kaprisov is continuing to shine like a star for the Wild, scoring 18 points. For the Devils, we saw Yegor Sharangovich having himself a game which led to the comeback against the Lightning this past Saturday.
NHL
NHL

Devils Face Predators in Nashville | GAME PREVIEW

COMING SOON - Amanda's Pre-Game Report. You can watch tonight's game on ESPN+. You can listen to tonight's game on the Devils Hockey Network. There are still tickets available for Sunday's Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Flyers.Purchase them here. INSIDE THE DEVILS. Keep up to date on the latest...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Colorado State
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Johnsson, Bratt Really Have Found Chemistry

The New Jersey Devils had a huge win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. It was clearly a game that they needed to win as Philly will be around them in the standings all year long. It is hard to see both of these teams making the playoffs so every point matters. Keeping the Flyers from getting and points is important as well so the big 5-2 victory did just that.
NHL
ourcommunitynow.com

Gamethread #22: New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets

For the first time this season, the New Jersey Devils will be in Canada. After playing in Minnesota, the Devils will visit the Winnipeg Jets. How it will go? Talk about it here in this post, a Gamethread.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Mackenzie Blackwood
Person
Thomas Chabot
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Zach Sanford
Person
Victor Mete
Person
Josh Norris
Complex

Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur Talks Designing the New Jersey Devils’ Viral ‘JERSEY’ Jersey

While I am 100 percent a New Jersey Devils fan, I’m not someone you’d call a die-hard “hockey fan.” I fell into my love of the New Jersey Devils the same way I fell into loving any sports team growing up: They were the team near me. [Ed note: “Near” is the Philly-Jersey-New York area. I live in Central Jersey, right outside of the capital, if we’re really keeping score.] To be honest, my earliest memory of the Devils was admiring the horns on the NJ in their logo as an elementary school student; I didn’t know who played on the team until I started playing NHL ‘95 on the Genesis. As I got older, the idea of rocking a hockey jersey as a regular piece in my wardrobe was always appealing, given what guys like Snoop Dogg were rocking on Arsenio Hall, but I didn’t actually come to owning a Devils hockey jersey until a few years back. I sniped a red home jersey on eBay (I’m too quick to dirty white road jerseys), and during the quarantine, I dove headfirst into the vintage market, grabbing throwback hats and random pieces of nostalgia from sports teams in my era, primarily from the Devils. Why? Jersey pride, plain and simple. I could rock some dope colorways from other teams in the NHL (and I do, at times), but as I get older and realize what I’m about, rocking a Devils jersey just says it all, regardless of the box score. That same pride is what made me fall in love with the New Jersey Devils’ first third jersey, which was designed in part by Devils legend Martin Brodeur, considered by many to be one of the greatest goalies in NHL history. Brodeur tells Complex that this third jersey was one of the Executive VP of Business Development’s first jobs in his new role.
NHL
NHL

Devils Start Homestand By Hosting Ottawa | PRE-GAME STORY

The Devils open up a three-game homestand this week, starting Monday night with a showdown against the Ottawa Senators. You can watch the game on MSG+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. Read the game preview below with lineup updates, videos, our Pre-Game...
NHL
pucksandpitchforks.com

Gut Check Time for Lowly New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils scored four goals against Connor Hellebuyck, the probable starting goalie for the United States in the Olympics. They allowed eight goals themselves. Which makes it 18 goals allowed in the last nine periods. For a team that cannot score to save their lives, allowing two goals per period is a sure death sentence. This is a team that was supposed to take a step forward and for a majority of the season, it’s felt like 12 steps back. Sure there have been a few bright spots, mainly Dougie Hamilton and Dawson Mercer, but not much else after them.
NHL
NHL

Devils to Debut Third Jersey vs Flyers | PRE-GAME STORY

The Jersey jersey is here. Finally, after months of creation, prepping and planning, the Devils will debut the franchise's first-ever third jersey tonight. And what better way to make a debut than against a big divisional rival, in a game where points are precious. P.K. Subban spoke this morning of...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#The Ottawa Senators#The Colorado Avalanche#Holden#Ott
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Jonathan Bernier Is Officially A Problem

The New Jersey Devils were desperate to fix the backup goalie problem. They tried to do it last season when they signed Corey Crawford to a two-year deal, but he decided it was better for him to retire from the game of hockey instead. The Devils gave Cory Schneider multiple chances to be a one-two punch with Martin Brodeur, Keith Kinkaid, and Mackenzie Blackwood, but it never seemed to click (although he had some amazing years as the starter). The Devils even signed Scott Wedgewood to be a third option, but he got claimed this season off waivers by the Arizona Coyotes.
NHL
FanSided

The Flyers Can’t Recover in Battle of Turnpike, Lose 3-0

The horrendous Philadelphia Flyers met up with the New Jersey Devils for the newest installment of the Battle of the Turnpike this Wednesday evening. Things did not go well for the orange and black. The Good:. HART IS STILL ELITE: There are only so many ways and so many times...
NHL
SportsGrid

NHL Betting Guide for December 6th: Banking on Crosby and the Penguins

We have six games to choose from tonight. Let’s focus on the Senators vs. Devils at 7:00 PM ET and the Penguins vs. Kraken at 10:00 PM ET. Don’t forget to check out FanDuel Sportsbook for all the latest odds and some exciting futures. Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils...
NHL
Union Democrat

Sharks' Dahlen out vs. Ottawa Senators, could miss more games

SAN JOSE — Forward Jonathan Dahlen will miss his second straight game Wednesday with an upper-body injury and could be out for the remainder of the Sharks' homestand. Dahlen was hurt in Saturday's game at SAP Center with the Washington Capitals and missed the Sharks' 2-1 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. He will not play against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday and is questionable for Friday when the Sharks play the Toronto Maple Leafs on the final date of a four-game homestand.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Sportico

Sporticast: Devils President Jake Reynolds Talks New Jersey, New Jerseys

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with Jake Reynolds, president of the New Jersey Devils, about the business of the NHL, and how the franchise fits into its parent company’s larger portfolio. The Devils are owned by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, also the parent of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the Prudential Center and a handful of other sports, entertainment and real estate assets. It’s considered by many to be the ownership model of the future, and Reynolds discusses the advantages of being part of the larger company. The trio also talks about how hospitality and...
NHL
FanSided

Jack Hughes Officially Returns To New Jersey Devils Lineup Tonight

The New Jersey Devils have been keeping their head above water since Jack Hughes was injured on the second game of the season. Hughes was slammed on his shoulder while playing the Seattle Kraken, a game the Devils were still able to win. It came at a major cost, but six weeks to the day, Hughes has returned. It’s early than everyone would have guessed after the Devils announced he wouldn’t even be re-evaluated until early December. Hughes suffered a separated shoulder, and now he’s fully healthy.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils Prospect Update: 11/30/21

Welcome to the 7th week of the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils prospect update! This week’s action is highlighted by all of the Devils NCAA skaters producing points, Arseni Gritsyuk continuing to score in the KHL, Zakhar Bardakov making his return to SKA in the KHL, and the Utica Devils winning 2 out of 3 games. Let’s check in on each prospect now.
NHL
Oroville Mercury-Register

Here’s how to watch tonight’s San Jose Sharks-New Jersey Devils game

Once again, Sharks fans will need a subscription to ESPN+ or Hulu if they want to watch their favorite team’s game with the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Instead of being televised on NBC Sports California, as are most Sharks games, tonight’s game is the third of seven this season that will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

198K+
Followers
387K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy