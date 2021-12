With the Steelers now a long shot to make the playoffs, the team would be wise to try and poach these five practice squad players from other teams. Things seem pretty bleak for the Steelers for the remainder of this season, as their record is middle of the road and an extremely tough end-of-the-year schedule makes the playoff odds for the team seem slim. While poaching other teams’ practice squads is never a good sign for the remainder of the season, it does give the team a chance to add players that they had liked and keep them around for the upcoming offseason.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO