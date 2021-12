The iPhone 14 will need some out-of-the-box thinking if Apple wants to restore confidence in its design chops. Apple has always been lauded for how it put design into focus, proving that consumer electronics like computers and phones can be not only functional but also well-designed. It’s that lineage that may have set the iPhone 13 up for disappointment, missing a few marks in both aspects, despite being favorably reviewed. Expectations are understandably running high for the iPhone 14, with many hoping it would finally break from the mold and finally use one of Apple’s wild patents. Of course, Apple isn’t one to make big leaps into the unknown, but there are a few concepts that do sound more likely than others.

