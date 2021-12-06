2022 Is Looking Like A Year Of Greatness For Florida Artist, Tha Vicious

Greetings one and all, and welcome to what will be our final Artists in Legend challenge post. At least, for the foreseeable future. I know this is a bit sudden, but with this post we will no longer be posting monthly art challenges. I’m sure regular readers will have a lot of questions about why this is ending so suddenly, and I’ll do my best to address those below! If you have any other questions, or just general comments, please feel free to leave those in the usual spot and I’ll get back to you quick as I can.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO