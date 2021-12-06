2022 Is Looking Like A Year Of Greatness For Florida Artist, Tha Vicious

Stereoclip celebrates a decade of ups and downs in the scene with the release of his latest artist album, Echoes, on Armada Electronic Elements. Its been ten years since Maxime Merkpoel launched his Stereoclip project with the intention of bringing serene sounds to the masses. Since then, his life has been full of twists, turns, ups, and downs as he went on to carve out a special niche in the scene with albums like 2015’s Hometown and 2018’s Travel as well as a number of singles and remixes along the way. Now, after reflecting on his run so far, Stereoclip has returned to the Armada family with his latest artist album, Echoes.
