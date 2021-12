McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A fundraiser was created Friday to help a McClellanville shrimper who lost his boat on Thanksgiving. Noe Kellum's shrimp boat sunk while he was at dinner with family and friends, according to his daughter Pressley. The incident left him "with no tools, no clothes, and almost everything he owned ruined," Pressley wrote. "Not only was this his boat sunk, but so was his home."

MCCLELLANVILLE, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO