ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

UPS shipping tips this holiday season

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

when it comes to shipping packages, now is the busiest time of the year and UPS says don’t let those packages left behind.

UPS operations manager, Dave Gonzales says UPS is ready to deliver millions of holiday shipments between now and Christmas Eve. However, with the supply chain shortages, UPS is urging customers to buy and ship as soon as possible.

Here are your shipping day cheat sheet to make sure you those packages out in time:

SHIPPING DAYS LEFT
The last days to ship to help ensure delivery on or before December 24 can be found on the Year-end Schedule at http://ups.com/holidays .
•       UPS® Ground service: please check the transit time at http://ups.com/ctc for details
•       UPS 3 Day Select® shipping: December 21
•       UPS 2nd Day Air® shipping: December 22
•       UPS Next Day Air® shipping: December 23

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX31 Denver

Holiday treats with the Bread Club

With all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it’s hard to find time to bake those holiday treats. Denver’s unique bakery subscription and delivery service, Bread Club is your one shop stop for all those tasty treats. The Bread Club recently launched its holiday menu with seasonal baked goods from five area bakeries. The […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

What to expect for the upcoming ski season here in Colorado

Travel Expert, Jeanenne Tornatore says that more Americans plan to vacation this winter and that includes taking those vacation in our mountain towns. Mountain towns across the country are celebrating the kick-off of their busy season with many slopes already open, including throughout Colorado. These popular winter destinations are planning for high demand amid a […]
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping#Holiday Season#Weather#Christmas Eve#Next Day Air#Ups#Nexstar Media Inc
marthastewart.com

Over 60% of Americans Are Hoping to Receive Experiences Instead of Physical Gifts This Holiday Season

As Christmas Day continues to grow closer and closer, many people are on the hunt for the most prized gifts for their loved ones. A tangible present might not be the only thing on their wishlist, though. GetYourGuide.com, a travel booking platform, just conducted a new study that explained how Americans want to spend the rest of 2021—and even the beginning of 2022—by traveling and having experiences to compensate for the time spent in solitude in 2020. In fact, 62 percent of the survey respondents preferred experiences, like travel, outdoor adventures, and wine tastings, instead of physical gifts. "Spending time together is the most valuable gift you can give someone, and as it turns out, exactly what many Americans are hoping to receive this holiday season," said Jean-Gabriel Duveau, GetYourGuide VP of Brand and Strategic Partnerships.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 46

Kids items most impacted by supply chain crisis this holiday season

ATLANTA (CBS46) — With more people taking trips to retail stores ahead of the holidays, Americans are seeing empty shelves because of the ongoing supply chain crisis. COVID-19 continues to infect people around the world, causing labor shortages and global shipping delays. And with the ripple effects making goods both...
KIDS
royalexaminer.com

How you can reduce your electricity bills this holiday season

While the temperatures drop and the days shorten, many people are busy decorating trees and their homes with Christmas lights and elaborate decorations. Unfortunately, those bright and beautiful lights can increase your energy bills. Want to save on your energy bill? If so, then you need to ditch traditional incandescent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WISH-TV

Safe holiday shopping tips, trends

Despite the pandemic and supply chain issues, holiday spending this year has the potential to shatter previous records. The national retail federation is forecasting that holiday sales will increase between 8.5% to 10.5%, for a total of up to $859 billion. While everyone wants to find the perfect gift for...
SHOPPING
IndieWire

‘Tis the Season: 7 Cocktail Books to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are all about gathering with loved ones, spreading joy, and getting a little boozy. To get you in the spirit, we gathered up a tasty selection of the best holiday-themed cocktail books that are available online. Whether you’re planning a holiday party or shopping for a budget-friendly gift idea, the books on our list offer up a variety of alcoholic (and non-alcoholic)...
RECIPES
fox35orlando.com

Holiday tipping: Can you tip your mail carrier?

FILE - A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) worker wearing a protective mask and Santa Claus hat pulls a cart of mail through snow in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Under federal regulations, you can "tip" your mail carrier with a gift that is worth $20 or less per occasion, this includes Christmas, according to the USPS.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Treat Yourself This Holiday Season: Enter The Tesla Raffle To Win A Custom Tesla!

Win your own custom Tesla this holiday season in this Tesla raffle and fund the fight for climate action!. Tesla recently reported recording-breaking Q3 earnings, outperforming their revenue and delivery estimates and further solidifying their status as an industry leader. The automaker continues to thrive through innovation, and ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood indicated that Tesla could take a serious chunk of the auto market in the near future — especially with advancements in technology like autonomous driving. It’s clear that, even despite increasing competition, Musk continues to make Tesla synonymous with electric vehicles.
LIFESTYLE
fox35orlando.com

Holiday shipping deadlines approach for FedEx, UPS, USPS customers

It’s that time of year again when Americans race against the clock to get their packages shipped and delivered on time for the Christmas holidays. Here’s what you need to know about the holiday shipping deadlines:. FedEx Express. FedEx 1 Day Freight — Tues., Dec. 21. FedEx 2 Day Freight...
ORLANDO, FL
downtownfrederick.org

2021 Holiday Gift Guide

With more than 200 locally-owned businesses, Downtown Frederick is the perfect shopping destination this holiday season. Get started on your list with our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide, curated just for you by the businesses of Downtown Frederick. Each picture is clickable & links to the business where you can find...
FREDERICK, MD
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy