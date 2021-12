UPDATE—December 2, 2021: Well, it turns out the tattoo was either temporary, or it was just a face drawing. Levine took to Instagram Stories with a clean face to set the record straight. “This message is for my mother. I do not have a tattoo on my face,” he said. “Those who know me know that I am too vain, I’m too fucking vain, to get a tattoo on my face. I’ll tattoo the rest of this [body], but, no, the face has gotta stay the same.”

